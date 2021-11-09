Take back control through electoral reform

This government is the worst in my living memory – and I have lived under quite a few bad ones. Most people, even Conservative diehards, would empathise, especially given the latest ‘stench’.

We will no doubt continue to debate the questions of ‘austerity’ and other failings, but undoubtedly the most ‘strong and stable’ government in recent times was, for all its faults, the coalition administration from 2010-2015. This, by chance, resulted from a General Election conducted under First Past the Post. But given a proportional system of voting, coalition government is almost inevitable – and is to be welcomed.

The Electoral Reform movement is at last gaining momentum, due in no small measure to increasing revelations of corruption and the misuse of a spurious Parliamentary majority. Of course, proportional representation does not of itself improve government standards but it is the ‘sine qua non’ for progress.

This Conservative government won’t contemplate electoral reform for obvious reasons.

The main opposition party won’t do it either, despite 83% of their membership and 80% of their conference delegates being in favour. So what is the reason for Keir Starmer’s deafening silence on the issue? Could it be that most of his MPs are in ‘safe’ seats?

The two largest political parties won’t do it, so change must come from the grassroots. The people and the smaller parties must take back control.

I was active in Labour’s Make Votes Matter which purports to be an all-party movement. I ceased to be active because I found it profoundly undemocratic at local level. I took part in street stall campaigns. In the course of this I spoke to many of the public. Almost without exception they were very much in favour of reforming the electoral system and we had no trouble getting them to sign a petition to that effect. But if the petition was ever presented to Downing Street it certainly has had little effect.

In the run-up to the next General Election or future by-elections, we should ask all the candidates whether they are in favour of a proportional voting system. Voters, no matter which party they would otherwise support, should vote only for those candidates that openly and genuinely support electoral reform. And for this sole exceptional occasion candidates’ views on other matters should be discounted.

The campaign should begin right now so that public awareness of this strategy is maximised. The North Shropshire by-election is a good opportunity to test the process.

If anyone has a better way to unblock this democratic impasse, I would be very interested to hear from them.

For many of us our General Election votes are wasted; but in this way we would make our votes count.

The people must Take Back Control.