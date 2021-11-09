NewsHound

Sewage vote: Government ignores millions of people

By | Tue 9th November 2021 - 9:20 am

Embed from Getty Images

Liberal Democrat MPs last night voted against the Government’s weak proposal to tackling sewage in local rivers. Commenting after the vote Liberal Democrat Communities & Rural Affairs Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

Today, the government ignored millions of people who demanded action to save our treasured rivers and lakes. This is a slap in the face for what has been one of the boldest and more inspiring environmental campaigns in recent years.

We needed to see legislation with real teeth today which gave water companies hard deadlines and targets. Instead, we have a flimsy new law which won’t be strong enough to hold water companies to account.

We called today for a Sewage Tax, to make water companies pay for the mess they’ve made. The Liberal Democrats will continue to demand more action is taken against water companies, and we will stand up for all those who took part in this inspiring environmental campaign.

The “Sewage Tax” would tax the profits of water companies, which last year made pre-tax profits of £2.2 billion despite polluting Britain’s rivers with dangerous levels of sewage. The proposal would be a 16% tax on pre-tax profits, providing a £340 million fund to fix the sewage system – this would be in addition to the current 19% rate of corporation tax.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Marriott
    Just ‘caught up’ on ‘Newsnight’ and my fears have been realised. At least they managed a short comment from Daisy Cooper; but the main discussion consis...
  • John Marriott
    And yet, if you were to rely on the broadcast media for your information you would have thought that it had been Labour’s debate....
  • Simon R
    Looking at the photo with all the people holding up those usual placards that say 'winning here' - is that really the best slogan to have as your standard text ...
  • Michael Hopkins
    I've always been a big fan of Alistair Carmichael, and he didn't disappoint yesterday....
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe, I'm not sure how you ever got on with Uni exams! Would there be a question about one thing, say what net exporters need to do with their surplus pound...