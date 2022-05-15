See an Award Winning Movie and Help Ukraine

The Lloyd George Society and Rights-Liberties-Justice are sponsoring a showing of the film Mr Jones at the National Liberal Club on 20 June. The movie tells the story of Gareth Jones, a Welsh journalist and former employee of Lloyd George, who travelled secretly to the USSR to uncover the truth about the Holodomor, the great famine of 1933 under Stalin’s regime in the Ukraine. Jones witnesses appalling conditions, including starving people whose grain has been forcibly taken away for consumption elsewhere, villages whose entire populations have died or just vanished and ‘horrifically, he stumbles across examples of cannibalism. Yet despite his evidence, Jones finds it hard to get the matter taken seriously once back in Britain.

Graham Colley, the President of RLJ, is the great-nephew of Gareth Jones and helped promote the movie when it was made in 2019. He is also a member of the Lloyd George Society committee and he has arranged for another showing at the National Liberal Club starting at 6.30pm on 20 June 2022. The film has become topical and poignant again as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Admission is free and is open to all, you don’t have to be members of the Lloyd George Society, RLJ or the NLC. There will be a collection taken up for the current Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal. Please do come along, appreciate the filmmakers’ art and some fine acting and help support the people of Ukraine suffering from a 21st century Russian regime.

* Graham Lippiatt is Secretary of the Lloyd George Society and a contributing editor to the Journal of Liberal History