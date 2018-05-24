Shocking refusal of citizenship to former Lib Dem mayor

Lib Dem Inga Lockington, the former mayor of Ipswich, has been refused citizenship. It is covered extensively here.
Inga came to the UK in 1979 when she married her British husband. That resonates with me as I moved to the UK twenty-four years ago when I married my British husband. Inga was given indefinite leave to remain at the time, and has been a resident ever since.
Not only has Inga lived in this country, but she has contributed greatly to community life. She has been a councillor for 19 years, and as Suffolk County Councillor has helped many local residents and is well-respected in her community. She was Mayor of Ipswich in 2007.
Inga has said she doesn’t want special treatment, she wants a system where everyone is treated equally.
I just want to be treated fairly because I want everybody to be treated the same way.
This follows on a conversation I had with another councillor recently on the struggles he has had in getting papers for his wife to be granted citizenship. He spoke of the thousands of pounds it cost for her and her two children to come here with leave to remain; then the thousands of pounds it cost for permanent residency papers; and now the thousands of pounds to apply for British citizenship.
There are countless stories up and down the country of spouses trying to have a family life with their non-British born partners. They are striving to follow the rules, but having to jump through several hoops and pay thousands of pounds for the privilege. We are not very welcoming as a country and should be ashamed.
I took the decision after my second daughter was born to take British citizenship, and I am ever so glad I did. I had a feeling things might get more difficult for those of us who married into this country, and they have.
* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.
The way that the Home Office works in these cases is often quite appalling. But do not get taken in by those who might think this regime only came in with the Tories. Underpinning all this furore is a complete lack of common sense underpinning how the officials address each individual. That is if you take the charitable view.
In the wake of Brexit, while acquiring UK nationality has become ever more onerous, more expensive and more arbitrarily uncertain, many other EU states have shown appreciation for expat communities by becoming more flexible and welcoming.
This shameful story is symptomatic of a deliberately engendered, foreigner-hostile environment, that I believe will backfire on Britain.
It is time for the Lib Dems in Parliament to take the lead and demand a public inquiry into the Home Office and its immigration policies and practices. This is a department of government that has a consistently bad record in applying policies in a fair, sensible and humane way. In a recent article in the i Newspaper https://inews.co.uk/opinion/sajid-javid-home-secretary-amber-rudd-theresa-may/ , Yasmin Alibhai Brown was scathing in her criticism of the Department and its ministers and could only find good things to say about four Home Secretaries in the last 50 years: Roy Jenkins (of course), Willie Whitelaw, Ken Clarke and Douglas Hurd. Labour Home Secretaries have been just as bad as Tories – Blunkett arguably the worst.
The Law Society recently highlighted that the Home Office loses over 50% of Immigration Appeals and suggested, as many others have done recently, that there may be institutional racism or at least xenophobia in that Department. It is time for a thorough and independent Inquiry and this outrageous decision against one of our own should spur us to demand it.
Yep Tony. Don’t be fooled these rules only came in with the Tories, the Lib Dems were in power too at the time, not to say they could have done that much about it but how many Lib Dem MPs condemned the Tories at the time?
Did the nationality department give reasons for their decision?
They are supposed to check criminal records (always in theory, not always in practice if under pressure to reduce the length of queues). The quality of the database might be relevant to an undeserved refusal.
“The Law Society recently highlighted that the Home Office loses over 50% of Immigration Appeals.”
And this https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/home-office-windrush-immigration-cases-5000-scandal-a8367021.html claims any of the Windrush people who is rejected won’t have right of appeal.
I would make three observations.
1 – One can argue about whether it should be the role of Home Office caseworkers to provide de facto immigration advice to applicants. I can definitely see why they would be reluctant, but equally it does lead to frustrations in cases like this. Private sector advice is, to say the least, hit and miss. I have been (informally) helping people with immigration applications for 16 years now and I have long-thought that what we need is an ‘immigration CAB.’ Something that can provides good advice (relatively) cheap on what is a very complex system. Mixing case work and advice is a dangerous game, even if the HO’s YES/NO approach is far from ideal.
2 – My understanding is that most other EU countries do insist that those EU people applying for citizenship have been through national registration processes in full (albeit other EU countries do have far more formal processes than the UK). I don’t know Denmark, but a quick look at the internet suggests they do have a similar requirement – https://www.justlanded.com/english/Denmark/Denmark-Guide/Visas-Permits/Citizenship. What you think about those rules and whether you think that her public service should negate them is also another matter. But I’m not sure that I’m seeing anything shocking or exceptional here. Indeed that Guardian article says, ‘She said she took for granted that she would be granted citizenship.’ That to me sounds like a rather dangerous assumption was made here. I’d be interested to know if she was given advice on her application.
3 – Has she actually been, ‘refused,’ citizenship as the headline says or has she just been told to get the permanent residency then apply for citizenship i.e the same as everyone else? I don’t think I understand what the outcome is here.
Brynwell
And don’t forget the restrictions that Labour placed on Thai women marrying British men in the UK.