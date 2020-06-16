Ruth Bright

Statues that work

By | Tue 16th June 2020 - 3:00 pm

No-one could call Eastleigh Town Centre a pretty place.

But something that Eastleigh gets exactly right is its statues. There is the generic son of industrial toil: the Railwayman, tribute to the town’s railway heritage. Then there is Charlotte Yonge, a Victorian novelist who named the town. Charlotte is very unusual in England – a female statue who isn’t Queen Victoria, a minor nineteenth century royal or a mythical angel type figure on a war memorial (though Eastleigh has one of those too).

Here they both are (above), Charlotte and the Railwayman, decorated for Pride last year.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

