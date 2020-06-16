David McKenzie

Weaker for Scotland!

By | Tue 16th June 2020 - 1:00 pm

In 2015 while an election agent in my hometown of Inverclyde, I watched while Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP swept the board with one clear simple mantra: Stronger for Scotland. Five years on from that election and thirteen years into SNP government that’s simply untrue. The SNP have been weak, ineffective and downright scandalous in it’s handling of affairs in Scotland.

I’ve sat by and watched while Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government receive praise from their supporters for it’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. The reality is it’s been an absolute disaster and this slopey shouldered, pass-the-buck attitude of ‘Well we did a bit better than the Tories’ is just simply not good enough.

Let’s be clear here, nothing the Scottish Government choose to implement fell out with the same remit as the UK Government. They failed to follow World Health Organisation advice to institute testing and track/trace as quickly as possible. We now find ourselves with one of the worst testing rates in the whole of Europe.

Elderly people were released from hospital to care homes without testing – a complete negation of the Scottish government’s duty of care to some of our most vulnerable. We can now see the tragic results of this ineptitude: one in six care home residents have contracted the virus in Scotland, with more people dying in care homes than in our hospitals. My thoughts are with all those families affected as a result of this. I’m particularly angry about this because as someone with elderly relatives. I’m deeply concerned for their safety.

Then we get to the Nike conference. This was a scandal pure and simple. This was an international conference in Edinburgh by sportswear giant Nike. The conference was held on 26th and 27th February – days before Scotland’s first case of the virus was confirmed – and led to “multiple local cases”.

The fact that heads have not rolled as a result of this is truly shocking. This was a cover-up, that has, as a result, endangered lives and continues to do so. 25 people who attended this conference alone contracted the virus in February, none of those who encountered delegates known to be infected were contact traced or even informed. Expert academic analysis now shows 2,000 extra lives could have been saved, as a result, if appropriate actions were taken.

This Scottish government has presided over one scandal too many: water contamination and child deaths at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, questioning the publication of allegations against Derek McKay MSP, education failures and the botched Ferguson Marine ferry contract.

To put it bluntly the SNP Scottish government have failed Scotland – weak on education, weak on health and weak on the economy prior to the pandemic.

Pisa results showed we are falling behind in education on Mathematics and Science, notably trailing behind even Northern Ireland – who had no Government for three years! The economy is also declining. Earlier this month it emerged that Scottish GDP had fallen by 3 per cent, meaning the country’s deficit is now £12.6bn, or 7.2 per cent of GDP.

Weaker for Scotland!

* I'm a Liberal Democrat member having joined last year from Labour, I was previously Chair and Founder of the YF Devolution and Local Government Committee

