Responses to an anonymous Young Liberal – how to unlock the transformative power of the branches

We were surprised by the response of Young Liberals (YL) to a recent article by “Anonymous Young Liberal”. While much of the reaction was measured and accepting, we felt responses to the article along the lines of ‘it’s too difficult’ were inappropriate. We were both broadly sympathetic with the article and now is the time to think about what YL can do to better stimulate branches.

Damayanti:

I have been South Central YL Chair for over a year now. I started the role planning improvements that would make the job easier for both me and my successors. Chief amongst these was the creation of a YL mailing list for my 40 local parties, writing a guide to boost youth membership for them and working with them to produce bespoke membership strategies.

Although people were sympathetic, a combination of technical problems and lack of YL visibility beyond myself meant that local parties often didn’t see the potential that YL offered. Having led a large, active university Liberal Democrat society, I had seen what success could look like, and how vital accountability was. Officers that ran events were gently but firmly held to account when things failed to go to plan, and subsequent discussions on how to improve things involved the whole committee. Similarly, manifesto pledges were fulfilled and institutional knowledge preserved. If pledges weren’t pursued, or handover messed up, this had notable impacts on re-election or progress up the society. Currently, YL elections do not offer adequate opportunity to scrutinise whether manifestos were implemented, or to ensure that plans are workable.

Gabriel:

When I first got involved in my university branch, it was small. I wandered into its AGM by chance, and was subsequently appointed to the committee to fill a gap. Without me, it would not have been quorate. Over the next three years, we transformed the society into one of the party’s largest university branches. Such rapid growth required a full rebrand and rethinking how to appeal to a wider audience beyond existing liberals. In the 2019 local elections our local party knocked on the most doors, and made the most contacts, of any local party in the country. 50% of that was from the students. In short; if we can reinvigorate our branches, we can transform our campaigning potential.

People have rightly pointed out that YL cannot impose successful branches from above. It can, however, offer help beyond the Branch Development Fund, which I think we can agree is a first step in the right direction. I know from my experience what I really wanted, in those difficult early days, was just a couple more bodies at events, to make the society look popular. I wanted templates for potential events, guidance as to what works and what doesn’t. I wanted institutional memory at hand. YL could facilitate these things, but, right now, it does not even know when new branch chairs arrive. The lines of communication aren’t open. Yes, that “Anonymous Young Liberal” article may chafe, but it carries important lessons. Lesson one is that our success is best measured by how many active and healthy branches we have. At the moment we have too few.

Damayanti:

When I returned home, I organised an action day where members of my university branch came and did more leafleting in a day than the local party had done in months. I can date the beginning of my local party’s campaigning surge to that moment. Here again, there is enormous latent potential for YL to push membership development across the country; if YL branches can help each other out. An effective YL could approach local parties with finance for young membership development, following the models of branches with seasoned campaign experience.

Gabriel:

Both our experiences have shown that the key to success comes from active members. Energy, momentum, confidence – these things are crucial in activism, but currently YL’s structures do not facilitate them. The complex web of positions offers little opportunity for us to help each other. The limited lines of communication leave branches with the sense they are operating on their own.

If our experiences show anything, it’s that branches can be transformative. The goal now must be for YL to help transform those branches.

* Damayanti Chatterjee and Gabriel Barton-Singer are both active Liberal Democrat members and Young Liberals