That Lib Dem Disco setlist

It’s nearly time for the Lib Dem Disco to get underway.
Lib Dem Voice can reveal the setlists that our intrepid DJs will play. And they are amazing. And conducive to some serious dancing.
And we can also reveal the the compere for the evening will be our editor, Caron Lindsay.
So, without further ado, here we go:
Christine Jardine
ABBA – Dancing Queen
Whitney Houston – I want to dance with somebody
Blondie – Maria
Layla Moran
C&C Music Factory – Everybody Dance Now
Snap! – Rhythm is a Dancer
Modjo – Lady (here me tonight)
Sarah Olney
Erasure – Stop
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
Yazz – The Only Way is Up
Daisy Benson
Madonna – Into the groove
Diana Ross – Upside down
Aretha franklin – Respect
And, because it never gets old, a look back to the Gay Gordons in 2014. Yes, not strictly disco, but we were in Glasgow.