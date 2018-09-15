That Lib Dem Disco setlist

It’s nearly time for the Lib Dem Disco to get underway.

Lib Dem Voice can reveal the setlists that our intrepid DJs will play. And they are amazing. And conducive to some serious dancing.

And we can also reveal the the compere for the evening will be our editor, Caron Lindsay.

So, without further ado, here we go:

Christine Jardine

ABBA – Dancing Queen

Whitney Houston – I want to dance with somebody

Blondie – Maria

Layla Moran

C&C Music Factory – Everybody Dance Now

Snap! – Rhythm is a Dancer

Modjo – Lady (here me tonight)

Sarah Olney

Erasure – Stop

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

Yazz – The Only Way is Up

Daisy Benson

Madonna – Into the groove

Diana Ross – Upside down

Aretha franklin – Respect

And, because it never gets old, a look back to the Gay Gordons in 2014. Yes, not strictly disco, but we were in Glasgow.