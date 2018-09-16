What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home
The controversial migration paper is the most likely opportunity to upset the leadership today. Many Liberal Democrats have expressed alarm at its negative language. Expect passion.
Other debates include ending discrimination in mental health provision, a longstanding Lib Dem priority and a paper on foreign affairs.
Also up today, Vince takes to the stage for the first time for his annual Q & A session. What other party leader would submit to genuine, unscripted questions from members for an hour in public?
There are keynote speeches from Sal Brinton and Jo Swinson.
As far as accountability is concerned, the Campaign for Gender Balance and the Parliamentary Parties come up for scrutiny.
09.00–10.00 Report: Campaign for Gender Balance
Report: Parliamentary Parties
10.00–11.00 Policy motion: Ending Discrimination in Mental
Health Provision
11.00–12.30 Policy motion: A Fair Deal for Everyone: Prosperity
and Dignity in Migration
12.30–12.50 Speech: Jo Swinson MP
12.50–14.10 Lunch
14.10–15.10 Q&A session: Rt Hon Vince Cable MP
15.10–15.30 Speech: Baroness Brinton
15.30–16.45 Policy motion: Britain at the Heart of a Changing
World
16.45–18.00 Report: Federal Appeals Panel
Report: Federal Board