What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

The controversial migration paper is the most likely opportunity to upset the leadership today. Many Liberal Democrats have expressed alarm at its negative language. Expect passion.

Other debates include ending discrimination in mental health provision, a longstanding Lib Dem priority and a paper on foreign affairs.

Also up today, Vince takes to the stage for the first time for his annual Q & A session. What other party leader would submit to genuine, unscripted questions from members for an hour in public?

There are keynote speeches from Sal Brinton and Jo Swinson.

As far as accountability is concerned, the Campaign for Gender Balance and the Parliamentary Parties come up for scrutiny.

09.00–10.00 Report: Campaign for Gender Balance

Report: Parliamentary Parties

10.00–11.00 Policy motion: Ending Discrimination in Mental

Health Provision

11.00–12.30 Policy motion: A Fair Deal for Everyone: Prosperity

and Dignity in Migration

12.30–12.50 Speech: Jo Swinson MP

12.50–14.10 Lunch

14.10–15.10 Q&A session: Rt Hon Vince Cable MP

15.10–15.30 Speech: Baroness Brinton

15.30–16.45 Policy motion: Britain at the Heart of a Changing

World

16.45–18.00 Report: Federal Appeals Panel

Report: Federal Board