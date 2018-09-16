The Voice

What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

By | Sun 16th September 2018 - 6:55 am
Liberal Democrat Voice at Conference

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
On the official party website: Conference home

The controversial migration paper is the most likely opportunity to upset the leadership today. Many Liberal Democrats have expressed alarm at its negative language. Expect passion.

Other debates include ending discrimination in mental health provision, a longstanding Lib Dem priority and a paper on foreign affairs.

Also up today, Vince takes to the stage for the first time for his annual Q & A session. What other party leader would submit to genuine, unscripted questions from members for an hour in public?

There are keynote speeches from Sal Brinton and Jo Swinson.

As far as accountability is concerned, the Campaign for Gender Balance and the Parliamentary Parties come up for scrutiny.

09.00–10.00 Report: Campaign for Gender Balance
Report: Parliamentary Parties

10.00–11.00 Policy motion: Ending Discrimination in Mental
Health Provision

11.00–12.30 Policy motion: A Fair Deal for Everyone: Prosperity
and Dignity in Migration

12.30–12.50 Speech: Jo Swinson MP

12.50–14.10 Lunch

14.10–15.10 Q&A session: Rt Hon Vince Cable MP

15.10–15.30 Speech: Baroness Brinton

15.30–16.45 Policy motion: Britain at the Heart of a Changing
World

16.45–18.00 Report: Federal Appeals Panel
Report: Federal Board

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Conference and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Sep - 8:40am
    @ Joe B, ".......public sector investment is currently inadequate to utilise the surplus, hence they are a large exporter of capital." I seem to remember...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 16th Sep - 8:29am
    A very good point, Once a Lib Dem.
  • User AvatarTom King 16th Sep - 7:53am
    Can a few of us just read this out in relay during the debate?
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 15th Sep - 11:05pm
    John, As the Chair of what I lovingly describe as an anarcho-syndicalist collective, aka Creeting St Peter Parish Council, I wouldn’t describe us as necessarily...
  • User AvatarRuth Coleman-Taylor 15th Sep - 10:06pm
    I agree with your comments 100%, Alex, but I am not at all confident about how the debate will go.
  • User AvatarSean Hyland 15th Sep - 9:08pm
    well reasoned and well argued - thank you