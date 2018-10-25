The changing will of the people

Nothing could be simpler than changing your Will. You simply alter it to take account of a new situation, including your new grandchildren perhaps, and it’s done. Nobody objects that you have betrayed your first Will by making another, and if they did, you would think it mighty strange.

Not so with the will of the people. The decision of 2016, corrupted and flawed though it certainly was, must stand forever, or for at least 20 years in Nigel Farage’s opinion. Why should that be? After all, it was only supposed to be an advisory result to be considered by parliament. Primarily because David Cameron promised that whatever the people decided, the government would carry out. And that promise rapidly attained the force of a biblical commandment, to be implemented come hell or high water.

A second Brexit referendum will not be sanctioned “under any circumstances” insists Theresa May, because the 2016 decision was sacrosanct: any deviance is betrayal.

Underlying this apparently high minded devotion to democracy one senses a certain punitive element, like the strict parent who says “I told you once, and I’m not telling you again”. Across the channel, the translation is more like “The Brits have made their bed, and now they must lie on it”.

Similar situations can occur in medicine where people make advance directives about what should happen to them in the future, should their mental capacity become diminished. These directives can sometimes cause tensions between original intentions and later practical realities, which may not have been foreseen.

Another example relates to the Jazz musician Duke Ellington. The Duke would get so carried away by his love of music that after a gig finished he would stay at the piano and keep playing all night. This was a problem when he had to perform the next day, so he gave a member of his band the job of forcing him off the piano. The man with this job, however, faced a dilemma. After the gig, Ellington would try to override his previous instructions. But before the gig he instructed the man to take no notice of such attempts. So which Duke, exactly, was the man answerable to?

Polls now show a reversal of the 2016 referendum result, with 52% favouring remain, mainly because more young voters have come on board. The question is who has priority, the earlier British public or the later British public? As with Duke Ellington there is no ready answer, but it looks as though the earlier public has the stronger hand.

Despite the protests of 700,000 people, the government and parliamentarians are not easily shifted; campaigners for a people’s vote face an uphill struggle. Only if MPs can be convinced that it is in their self interest to support the vote, are many of them likely to do so. Meantime to outside observers Britain is well and truly stuck. Few in Europe are betting on a second vote, if they think about us at all. The rest of the world is moving on as times change and evolve, while here in Britain the clocks have stopped in 2016, and we are locked in an eternal replay of Groundhog Day.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.