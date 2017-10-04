The human element and the political reality – Vince on Theresa May’s speech

Well, that speech probably contained everyone’s worst nightmares.

In April this year, just after the election was called, I was one of those recording a podcast made by the excellent Engender Scotland. I ended up having the mother of all coughing fits. Of course, there were half a dozen other wonderful women to hold the fort while I left the room until the spasms subsided.

So I really felt for poor Theresa May today. She was up there on her own at the keynote occasion of the year and the germs took control. I don’t mean Boris and the rest of the Cabinet.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the P45 moment will be to her what that slip up on Brighton Beach was to Neil Kinnock and she won’t get the credit for coping well with the shock of that moment. Of course there wasn’t much of relevance about the real issues of the day. An energy price cap doesn’t really cut it when you’re about to drive the country off a cliff. And it was kind of galling to watch her apologise for the failures of the campaign yet not for the failure to build enough homes over the past 30 or 40 years since her party introduced the right to buy.

I wasn’t the only one to feel a bit of genuine empathy for the Prime Minister. Vince Cable went on Channel 4 News tonight where he showed a bit of solidarity with her as a human being. He then delivered a bit of a killer blow by pointing out, twice, that it was quite incredible that she kept going when she was surrounded by “disloyal and incompetent” colleagues trying to undermine her.

So, a sensible bit of human solidarity combined with a politically astute observation which emphasised the weakness of his opponent.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings