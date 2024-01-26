The Independent View: The Lib Dems should lead the way on the four-day week

As the General Election approaches, a key area of focus for any party serious about running the country will be our economy and how to get it moving again. With the UK entering its 11th year of stagnation, a bold vision is needed to set out a clear path for growth. The introduction of a four-day working week, with no loss of pay, could be the answer, and the Lib Dems are the obvious Party to take the policy forward.

Far from a “left-wing” radical idea, the four-day week policy is perfectly aligned with liberal values of work-life balance, equality, innovation, and environmentalism.

A shorter working week gives employees more time to pursue life’s pleasures, such as leisure activities, quality family time, self-care, and healthier lifestyle choices. The increased time outside of work affords employees the time to live more fulfilled lives, enhancing the happiness of the individual.

The increased leisure time also opens up the possibility of greater gender balance in domestic responsibilities, can destigmatise reduced working patterns for all genders, and, according to the Women’s Budget Group, the shorter working week could help to close the gender pay gap. There is also the added possibility that workers will use their time off to engage in local projects and contribute in a more meaningful way to their communities.

A shorter working week requires employers and employees alike to become smarter with their time as they try to accomplish tasks in a reduced timeframe. Numerous studies of the impact of a four-day week in the private sector have demonstrated that the change boosts productivity. In 2019, Microsoft Japan saw a 40% increase in productivity when they made the four-day week shift, while here in the UK, a study of the largest four-day week private sector pilot showed that most participating companies were satisfied that productivity and business performance were maintained.

While workplaces benefit from increased or maintained productivity, workers are afforded more flexibility in their schedules, greater independence in how they manage their time, and greater job satisfaction.

While not a solution to the climate crisis, a four-day week can certainly play a part in tackling it. A four-day week offers the potential to shrink the UK’s carbon footprint by up to 127 million tonnes per year, according to environmental organisation Platform London. Reduced time in the office could potentially lead to a reduction in vehicle usage, directly resulting in fewer carbon emissions, and could also lower energy consumption for heating, cooling and lighting.

The four-day week policy finds its natural home with the Lib Dems, as it perfectly blends benefits for businesses, the individual, and society. As we draw closer to the General Election, adopting this well-rounded policy could help the Lib Dems to stand out from the other major parties when it’s time to face the electorate and with more than two-thirds of the electorate consistently stating they want a four-day week, the potential boost in vote share is worth considering.

Like all transformative ideas, someone needs to be “the first”, and while there have been several four-day week trials in the private sector, it’s the Lib Dems who are already “the first” to trial the policy in the public sector.

In 2023, Lib Dem controlled South Cambridgeshire District Council became the first to trial the introduction of a 32-hour, four-day work week with no loss of pay. Evidence so far points to the trial being a success, with the Council managing to address its recruitment and retention crisis, and save an estimated £776,000 a year on agency costs. Yet despite the success of the trial, the council has been subjected to threats from the Conservative Government whose ideological opposition to the policy has seen the Council served with a Best Value Notice.

South Cambridgeshire, while remaining steadfast in its belief in the change, have been left to weather these attacks alone. The adoption of the four-day week policy by the Lib Dems would demonstrate to them that the Party backs their attempts to innovate, respects their independence and is willing to stand with them against the government’s bullying.

With other Lib Dem Councils considering the transition and the Lib Dem’s Scotland office already adopting this change, the Lib Dems are already becoming the Party of the four-day week. Making this Party policy and including it in the next election manifesto will simply be a natural confirmation of what is already taking place.

* Aliyah Davies is a campaigner for the 4 Day Week Campaign