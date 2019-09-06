Humphrey Hawksley

The Lib Dems must draw up a road map to take us out of the abyss

By | Fri 6th September 2019 - 10:25 am

As opportunity unfolds with the current political crisis, the Liberal Democrats could appoint a unit to examine three issues on which the Party can lead. Coupled with its grass roots organization, these initiatives, messaged skillfully, could help propel the Party into government. Their aim would be to ensure that:-

The UNITED KINGDOM’s political system never again produces the geographical and economic divide that has led to a critical mass of citizens feeling ignored and left-behind.

EUROPE’s modern institutional structures create both regional cohesion and sovereign flexibility so that the type of divisiveness experienced in Britain is addressed long before it risks tearing the European Project apart.

The Liberal Democrats take a GLOBAL lead in drafting new mechanisms for the international rules-based order and its institutions.

Once formulated, each could be presented for discussion so that minds can begin to reach beyond the acrimonious technicalities of Brexit towards a wider and more positive future.

We do not know how many of the tens of thousands new members are using the Party as a temporary ideological life-raft and how many are here for the long term to forge through to government and restore British values to the United Kingdom.

But we do know of the crying need to address issues that have led to today’s restlessness both here and around the world. On this, the Liberal Democrats, and the counter-part networks within Liberal International, are ideally placed to take the lead.

It is tempting in the middle of this crisis to focus on each twist and turn. But this is exactly the moment to task a team to take eyes off every-day events and map out a bigger picture.

The last time this was done with any substance was in the rubble of the Second World War when to prevent nations from slaughtering nations, Franklin D Roosevelt said: ‘We have learned to be citizens of the world, members of the human community.”

From that came the United Nations, the European Union and a raft of international institutions that have served the world well.

Yet the dreadful Conservatives tried to reverse FDR’s thinking by accusing those who think themselves of being citizens of world as being ‘citizens of nowhere,’ which has opened the door for the appalling xenophobic nationalism witnessed in recent years.

This is the time, therefore, for the Liberal Democrats show their colours, lead us out of this pitiful abyss, capture imaginations and draw up a road map that voters are craving to hear about for a national, regional and global society that will take us through to the 22nd Century.

* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Michael Kilpatrick Michael Kilpatrick 6th Sep '19 - 11:17am

    Moving onto the international scence, whilst Liberal Democrats have been vociferous in support of EU membership we have really failed to voice any firm proposals for the revision of many of our failed international bodies. The United Nations, for example, is a sham. We are supposed to believe in democracy, fair representation, government by consensus, and a basic set of human rights for all. Those principles, for internationalist Liberals and Democrats, extend beyond our own borders. Yet we trundle along as membes of the UN whose constititon says “all members are equal but five are more equal than others”. How can we expect the UK and other powers (both old and new) to be respected in the Middle East and to provide resolution to some serious conflicts through such a constitution which shouldn’t sit at all well with our democratic credentials?

  • Richard Underhill 6th Sep '19 - 11:25am

    Labour has got itself into a position in which the Leader is inconsistent with the Deputy Leader and their biggest donor (Unite) is inconsistent with their Brexit spokesman.
    In that policy mix we should carefully consider our long-established policy on the voting age. The SNP will point to the agreement between a Conservative Prime Minister (David Cameron) and the then SNP leader for the 2014 referendum in Scotland.
    Labour may have a an interest in attracting younger voters in the interests of more democracy,

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 6th Sep - 11:17am
    Moving onto the international scence, whilst Liberal Democrats have been vociferous in support of EU membership we have really failed to voice any firm proposals...
  • User AvatarMartin 6th Sep - 11:13am
    Roger Billins: Good point. All the talk of 'no deal' masks the absence of any suggestion of a follow up. There would be the same...
  • User AvatarMartin 6th Sep - 11:06am
    How can the UK take a lead, when it has downgraded itself so badly? The first task is for the UK to try to establish...
  • User Avatarmatt 6th Sep - 10:36am
    I never watched last nights QT, did Emily Thornberry really say that Labour would negotiate a new deal with the eu then put it back...
  • User Avatarexpats 6th Sep - 9:42am
    I must have watched a different programme than the rest of you... I thought Moran, Thornbury and Blackford did well. They 'sang from the same...
  • User AvatarChristian 6th Sep - 9:15am
    @Bill - the Labour vote is very fragile and I can see scores of seats changing hands. Many to the Lib Dem’s but many to...