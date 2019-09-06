The Lib Dems must draw up a road map to take us out of the abyss

As opportunity unfolds with the current political crisis, the Liberal Democrats could appoint a unit to examine three issues on which the Party can lead. Coupled with its grass roots organization, these initiatives, messaged skillfully, could help propel the Party into government. Their aim would be to ensure that:-
The UNITED KINGDOM’s political system never again produces the geographical and economic divide that has led to a critical mass of citizens feeling ignored and left-behind.
EUROPE’s modern institutional structures create both regional cohesion and sovereign flexibility so that the type of divisiveness experienced in Britain is addressed long before it risks tearing the European Project apart.
The Liberal Democrats take a GLOBAL lead in drafting new mechanisms for the international rules-based order and its institutions.
Once formulated, each could be presented for discussion so that minds can begin to reach beyond the acrimonious technicalities of Brexit towards a wider and more positive future.
We do not know how many of the tens of thousands new members are using the Party as a temporary ideological life-raft and how many are here for the long term to forge through to government and restore British values to the United Kingdom.
But we do know of the crying need to address issues that have led to today’s restlessness both here and around the world. On this, the Liberal Democrats, and the counter-part networks within Liberal International, are ideally placed to take the lead.
It is tempting in the middle of this crisis to focus on each twist and turn. But this is exactly the moment to task a team to take eyes off every-day events and map out a bigger picture.
The last time this was done with any substance was in the rubble of the Second World War when to prevent nations from slaughtering nations, Franklin D Roosevelt said: ‘We have learned to be citizens of the world, members of the human community.”
From that came the United Nations, the European Union and a raft of international institutions that have served the world well.
Yet the dreadful Conservatives tried to reverse FDR’s thinking by accusing those who think themselves of being citizens of world as being ‘citizens of nowhere,’ which has opened the door for the appalling xenophobic nationalism witnessed in recent years.
This is the time, therefore, for the Liberal Democrats show their colours, lead us out of this pitiful abyss, capture imaginations and draw up a road map that voters are craving to hear about for a national, regional and global society that will take us through to the 22nd Century.
* Humphrey Hawksley is an author and journalist, specializing in international affairs, and on the executive of the Hammersmith and Fulham Party
How can the UK take a lead, when it has downgraded itself so badly?
The first task is for the UK to try to establish itself as a serious and trusted player on the international stage. Resurgent Liberal Democrats can help, at least we are more likely to be on the same wavelength, but will be a long process. Any suggestion of lecturing others would not go down well.
Moving onto the international scence, whilst Liberal Democrats have been vociferous in support of EU membership we have really failed to voice any firm proposals for the revision of many of our failed international bodies. The United Nations, for example, is a sham. We are supposed to believe in democracy, fair representation, government by consensus, and a basic set of human rights for all. Those principles, for internationalist Liberals and Democrats, extend beyond our own borders. Yet we trundle along as membes of the UN whose constititon says “all members are equal but five are more equal than others”. How can we expect the UK and other powers (both old and new) to be respected in the Middle East and to provide resolution to some serious conflicts through such a constitution which shouldn’t sit at all well with our democratic credentials?
Labour has got itself into a position in which the Leader is inconsistent with the Deputy Leader and their biggest donor (Unite) is inconsistent with their Brexit spokesman.
In that policy mix we should carefully consider our long-established policy on the voting age. The SNP will point to the agreement between a Conservative Prime Minister (David Cameron) and the then SNP leader for the 2014 referendum in Scotland.
Labour may have a an interest in attracting younger voters in the interests of more democracy,