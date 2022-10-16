The Liberal case for street votes

It’s no secret that our party has a housing conundrum. On the one hand, the Liberal Democrats acknowledge that we’re in a housing crisis and that we need to build new homes to have a chance of making things better. On the other hand, one of our foundational tenets – local control – commits us to listening to communities about their vision for the future. At times these have found themselves in tension, and the internal debate has been pretty heated.

Everyone here is a liberal and fundamentally we all want the same thing: for people to have the best opportunity to control their own destiny. There is a policy proposal currently being considered by Parliament that might be able to forge a thoroughly liberal way forward: allowing local people to control the development of their communities and letting them take the lead on enabling additional homes. We’re a group of young liberals who think that this should be a part of a liberal planning policy.

The idea is called Street Votes, and at its core, it’s a very simple concept. Allow an individual street to decide, by a two-thirds majority, to share in the uplift from permitting new, walkable, sustainable development on their street. Residents create a proposal – a ‘street plan’ that comes with a strict set of rules governing what can and can’t be built. They then vote and, should it pass, residents can decide in their own time to go ahead with development on their own land individually or in groups, while sharing part of the land value uplift with the wider community. If you want more details check out this briefing paper from Create Streets.

What makes this so thoroughly liberal is that only the residents can approve the vote, so local control is protected, but everyone is incentivised to deliver additional homes. Research suggests that this could deliver thousands of new homes close to existing transport infrastructure by empowering locals: it’s a win-win. In Tel-Aviv a similar rule, TAMA 38, has led to a huge increase housing led by existing local residents. The Strong Suburbs proposal is even stronger because it actually requires landlords to share the benefits with tenants. The evidence from Israel is clear: this policy works. Everyone has an incentive to say yes to new housing in their back yard.

One of the problems with our current approach to home building is that it pits locals against development. The benefits of new homes are very diffuse: we all gain from a less-severe housing crisis, whilst the perceived costs are highly concentrated, burdening the existing residents. Residents currently gain nothing from saying yes to new homes so it’s no wonder when they object. Instead of coming up with increasingly top-down ways to deliver housing, why not try bringing locals along with us as we solve the housing crisis.

In 1980 Bernard Greaves and Gordon Lishman set out “Community Politics” as a radical, liberal way of engaging people at the level that matters most to them: the community. We can see this idea run through almost every strand of Lib Dem thinking today: that groups should make their own decisions and be able to control their own destiny. Street Votes is in many ways the ultimate expression of this longstanding liberal tradition. No one can impose a street vote on a neighbourhood and no one can force them to say “yes”. The proposal allows individual communities to decide what’s best for them.

We’re not the only liberals who think this could be the way forward. Baroness Thornhill said “I am genuinely excited by a radically new approach to get residents to go from being BANANAS (“build absolutely nothing anywhere near anybody”) to YIMBYs” whilst Lord Taylor has said that street votes are “a profoundly important idea that could have a key role to play in addressing both the housing shortage and creating more sustainable and attractive communities”. The plan is also endorsed by the most recent president of RIBA, social housing professionals, councillors and campaigners. It’s our best chance to break the housing deadlock.

Street vote trials will be coming to Parliament soon. We hope that the Liberal Democrats can take a leading position, working cross-party to make sure this radically liberal approach to solving the housing crisis becomes a reality.

Signed:

Joshan Parmar – Chair, Cambridge University Liberal Association

Leena Sarah Farhat – Diversity Officer, Welsh Liberal Democrats

Callum Robertson – PPC for Clacton and former parliamentary candidate

Emma Munday – Treasurer, Cambridge University Liberal Association

Henry Wright – Chair, Berkshire Young Liberals

Guy Benson

Freddie Poser

Henry Compson

* Freddie Poser is a former chair of Cambridge University Liberal Assosciation.