The London List results are out

And we have Team London. Here are the Liberal Democrat candidates for the London Assembly List in 2020. It’s great to see such a diverse team. It’s no surprise that the brilliant Caroline Pidgeon topped the poll.

New Merton Councillor Hina Bokhari, who wrote about her first 100 days here, got to second place with an energetic campaign on the ground and on social media.

Lewisham’s Lucy Salek, who got such a good result in the by-election earlier this year, is in third.

Outgoing London Regional Chair Chris Maines is fourth and Federal Board Vice Chair Joyce Onstad is fifth.

Here’s the list in full:

1 Caroline Pidgeon

2 Hina Bokhari

3 Lucy Salek

4 Chris Maines

5 Joyce Onstad

6 Rob Blackie

7 Irina von Wiese

8 Hussain Khan

9 Ben Mathis

10 Michael Bukola

11 Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett

12 Adetokunbo Fatukasi

13 Charley Hasted

14 Reetendra Banerji

And for those of you who like spending your evenings poring over STV tables, the results in full are here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings