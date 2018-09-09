Hina Bokhari

My first 100 days as a Councillor

By | Sun 9th September 2018 - 9:00 am

When I joined the Lib Dems in April 2017, little did I know that a year later I would be the first BAME Lib Dem councillor elected in Merton.

I have many people to thank for my journey, but essentially this happened because I was trusted by my new Lib Dem family to help lead our success in Merton and show our values by the way I serve – which is what I’ve tried to do.

The election campaign was intense and emotional. West Barnes was a top target ward and a lot rested on us winning. But it wasn’t easy. Early on the two sitting Conservatives were still confident, delighting in using social media to patronise and ridicule us. Labour brought out their big guns: the neighbouring MP, local parliamentary candidate, Momentum activists and the Leader of the Council who made our ward his second home. He claimed he would ensure there were no Lib Dems on Merton council. This was a battle!

At times it was nasty. I was shouted at by Labour activists when I talked to residents, and people who declared they would vote for us were heckled in the street.

But our campaigns were local, relevant and consistent. We listened and acted on what we were told, committed to real change, and a fresh start. As candidates we were on the streets nearly every day for nearly 2 years, building on years of work by our sitting and former councillors and others. We were not here just to win, we were here to serve.

By the count I was exhausted, and there were moments I felt we may have lost. By midnight as the votes piled up it was clear it was between us and the Tories. By 4am, a recount. The Tories just couldn’t believe we had beaten all their candidates for the first time in 18 years. But we did! We won all 3 seats in West Barnes and had a real breakthrough with our first wins in Dundonald and Trinity wards too. Our best results ever, with a group of 6 councillors.

My first week in I did as I promised and started to make a difference. I organised an inter-faith Iftar (the meal Muslims have to end the day’s fast) during Ramadan – the first ever organised by Merton Council – for local community and faith groups at our local library. At my first Council meeting I proposed a plan to keep local parks free for a football charity, following a big campaign we had run in the election. Residents came to the meeting and brought banners and posters in support. We lost the motion but the next day we were on the front page of the local paper, and more importantly we’re still fighting!

Since May, we’ve met with train companies to push for more accessible local stations. We have regular meetings with housing associations to help give tenants a voice. Along with other Lib Dem councillors, I recently topped the score board for members enquiries – helping more residents have a voice at the council than many other Merton councillors.

In my first 100 days I have learned how rewarding being a Liberal Democrat councillor can be, and I can see even more clearly the barriers we need to break down to make a real difference for our community. There is much more to do over the next 4 years and I’m excited to see what the next 100 days will bring.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Merton.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 9th Sep '18 - 10:24am

    Where the residents came to the meeting for support, these are the ‘associate members’ that we need.Equally if one of these supporters need help in shopping cos of a disability or lone parent under pressure we should help out. etc. It is the human touch.

  • Steve Trevethan 9th Sep '18 - 11:31am

    Well done HB!!!
    Perhaps local community value, especially visible value, is a foundation of party purpose and party integrity.
    Might HQ make a note of this and act accordingly?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris bird 9th Sep - 11:33am
    I welcome an open minded debate on the future of the party and how it works. The lib dems have appeared lost since the coalition....
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 9th Sep - 11:31am
    Well done HB!!! Perhaps local community value, especially visible value, is a foundation of party purpose and party integrity. Might HQ make a note of...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 9th Sep - 11:19am
    @Michael1. It isn't proposed that only members should decide policy. Indeed it is suggested that all supporters should be involved. It is also proposed that...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 9th Sep - 11:09am
    I don't know about badges, but there are certainly Liberal not Moderate t-shirts. https://twitter.com/miss_s_b/status/1038094042154729475
  • User AvatarTom Harney 9th Sep - 10:35am
    We all look at the world from our own perspective. Mine is that I joined the Liberal Party in 1959. We lived in a different...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 9th Sep - 10:25am
    @Jayne Mansfield "I want change, but I do not see how your party is up to delivering it." We Liberal Democrats are in a weak...