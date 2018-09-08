Mods and Libs – who are we?

Some enterprising organisation at our conference, my money is on Liberator, will be selling ‘I’m a Liberal not a Mod’ badges, although I’d be careful not to wear one outside the Brighton Centre for fear of upsetting the Scooter fanatics.

That old rocker Vince Cable has certainly captured the attention of the Party with his March of the Moderates vision, but before it is dismissed out of hand by those who see dangers from opening up decision making powers to non-members, it’s worth looking at how some of this vision is already working in practice, and why fears that Lembit Opik could end up as leader are wide of the mark.

I could not have won four Parliamentary elections in a row without the support of an army of volunteer supporters who were not and would never join the Party. I remember in 2001 friends of my late parents reported that there were more fellow members of the Preston Conservative club delivering leaflets for me than for the Tory candidate.

People prepared to deliver a few leaflets in their area or bake a cake for the summer fete or buy a book of draw tickets in the run up to Christmas ought to be prime prospects for membership but when asked, sometimes repeatedly, they wish to remain supporters and not commit to membership.

It is this fear of commitment that lies behind many of the rejections to membership I have come across. It is not that people don’t wish to be involved as few, if any, in my memory have said no to being kept in touch with events and not signing up has not stopped supporters from turning out at fundraising and political events.

To win we build coalitions of support within the communities we serve so what have we to fear from encouraging a closer relationship with the people who support us.

For sure the members of the local Conservative club who delivered leaflets for me had at some point signed a form to say they were supporters of the Conservative Party but I doubt any of them would have signed up as a supporter of our Party as well. Their support was personal rather than political. Vince’s proposals are aimed at those who are political supporters of our cause and would be happy to declare agreement with the principles and values of the Liberal Democrats in exchange for a say over our governance and structures.

The question I have before widening involvement in our decision-making processes is do we know what our values and principles are? We have a constitution we occasionally quote to one another but seem to keep secret from the public. This is odd because no other Party has such a long-standing commitment to reform and social justice as we have.

Demand better yes, but we sometimes come across as if we just might want to request the odd improvement here or there but nothing to rock the boat too much.

Why are we not shouting from the roof tops that we are not happy with the way things are? That we want to see major changes to how we organise our country, its democracy, decision making processes and where power is exercised, wealth created and distributed. We are a progressive, radical, green, reformist, socially just Liberal Party.

But we can also be viewed as a moderate centrist Party even if many of those of us within it don’t see it that way.

I remember the debate at the special conference to merge the Liberal Party with the SDP. Trevor Jones – not the late Sir Trevor from Liverpool but the one from Dorset the Party has so far failed to gong – argued against the fears of many for what was a far more significant change. He claimed Liberals were worried we wouldn’t be able to campaign in the new party, “Well we’re not going to ask for permission” was his rallying cry.

Vince’s ideas do not threaten our radicalism and as for fears we could end up with the winner of Love Island or Cupcake Wars as our leader, well that’s down to us ensuring the nomination rules remain unchanged.

These are what prevent me from standing for the leadership as it is MPs who nominate the candidates and I cannot see MPs nominating anyone who isn’t an MP. So, while we can change the rules to allow a non-MP to stand, without proposals to change who nominates the candidates we are safe from Lembit’s leadership for a little while longer.

Vince’s idea sounds crazy, it has risks, it doesn’t really capture what we are or wish to be, but if it brings back people who have felt excluded in recent years due to the Coalition, encourages the involvement of the many people in every constituency who support but not join and perhaps pushes a few people in other parties to break from their tribe and lend us a hand, it will help the long process of rebuilding our Party.

I see little to fear and much to gain from building a Liberal Democrat movement and if some describe it as a moderate movement so be it, the rest of us know better.

* Adrian Sanders is a councillor on Torbay Council, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.