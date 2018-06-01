Caron Lindsay

The new Chair of the Party’s Federal Finance and Resources Committee is…

By | Fri 1st June 2018 - 10:25 am

Tony Harris.

Tony lives in Newbury and is currently the Treasurer of the local Liberal Democrats. He previously owned a software company and has held a number of charity and non exec positions.

He has been a member of the Party’s policy working groups on social security and tax.

He is about to complete a PhD in Mediaeval Studies and is a rowing umpire and helicopter and aeroplane pilot.

He now takes on the challenge of keeping the party’s finances in order, a job which has been done admirably by Peter Dunphy for the past five years.

Peter has to deal with the sudden cliff-edge after the 2015 election and was a very wise and astute pair of hands.

Peter backed Tony in the election for FFRC Chair. Federal Board members voted after seeing three candidates at a hustings on 21st May.

Peter will now spend the next few weeks handing over to Tony, who will be in full charge by the beginning of July.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMick Taylor 1st Jun - 10:39am
    Peter Martin. What you say about nationalisation is only partly true in that it assumes that the government pays market value for the industry. If...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 1st Jun - 10:23am
    William Wallace is correct taxation is political but it is also emotional particularly where health and social care are concerned .Thats why i think we...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Jun - 10:09am
    @ Tom Arms, I thought the idea of the "guilty party" was a bit old hat these days. Usually the best thing to do is...
  • User AvatarDav 1st Jun - 10:05am
    Except that the EEC was never a marriage, just a business partnership which we entered because the benefits seemed to outweigh the costs, that is...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 1st Jun - 9:33am
    @ Roland, Yep. Totally agree. I've often made the same point myself.
  • User AvatarRoland 1st Jun - 9:01am
    @Peter - Yes the accounting is different for central government. However, for local government accounting is just as people normally understand it. Hence in the...