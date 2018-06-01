The new Chair of the Party’s Federal Finance and Resources Committee is…

Tony Harris.

Tony lives in Newbury and is currently the Treasurer of the local Liberal Democrats. He previously owned a software company and has held a number of charity and non exec positions.

He has been a member of the Party’s policy working groups on social security and tax.

He is about to complete a PhD in Mediaeval Studies and is a rowing umpire and helicopter and aeroplane pilot.

He now takes on the challenge of keeping the party’s finances in order, a job which has been done admirably by Peter Dunphy for the past five years.

Peter has to deal with the sudden cliff-edge after the 2015 election and was a very wise and astute pair of hands.

Peter backed Tony in the election for FFRC Chair. Federal Board members voted after seeing three candidates at a hustings on 21st May.

Peter will now spend the next few weeks handing over to Tony, who will be in full charge by the beginning of July.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings