Observations of an ex pat: Divorce settlement

It was the marriage of the century. John Bull and Europa were tying the knot. After hundreds of years of on/off romances and on/off tiffs, the two rivals had decided they were both better off as one household rather than as two feuding neighbours.
Let’s be honest, JB was the more reluctant of the two. For centuries he had been top dog, with conquests right across the globe. He didn’t just have a girl in every port, he owned the ports and the hinterlands beyond.
Unfortunately two successive wars with Europa’s close relative Herr Hun had cost him dearly. JB could no longer afford to maintain his worldwide harem, many of whom were tiring of his attentions anyway.
So, he jumped into the marital bed with Europa who had come up with the novel idea of stopping feuds between her troublesome family members by making them economically interdependent. Admitting JB to the select circle with a marriage contract was the coup de grace of years of complex wooing and negotiation.
For awhile everything went swimmingly. There was a definite honeymoon period. But some of JB’s family were unhappy about the nuptials. Their heads told them that the family business could do better linked to Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt and Rome. But their hearts yearned to be sailing across the high seas, sledging through the Canadian Arctic or slashing their way through the jungles of Africa and South Asia.
They started a whispering campaign against the marriage in general and Europa in particular. She was greedy, corrupt, dictatorial, domineering, overpowering, undemocratic and, most of all, not British. The whispers grew to a debate. The debate grew to a row and finally John Bull decided to call the family together for a vote on whether or not to sue for divorce. There was a fierce campaign of misinformation, half-truths and outright lies and finally the family voted by a narrow majority for divorce.
Europa was shocked and hurt. She knew that some of JB’s family were upset with her, but she didn’t realise it was that bad. Besides, everyone knew that divorce would be an economic disaster for everyone. John Bull was actually on her side– mostly. But he was more concerned with stopping the family feud so he had promised to abide by the family decision. Divorce proceedings began. Now the difficult bits started.
The marriage had lasted for 43 years. There were thousands of Joint investments, pensions, agreements, property and family businesses to unravel and sort out. The Brextieers (that was the name given to the Brits who campaigned to exit from the marriage) had claimed during the campaign that divorce would be a simple matter. That Europa needed JB more than JB needed Europa. So John’s family would keep all their shares in the family; not have to recompense Europa and her family for any losses; maintain access to everything they wanted; leave everything they didn’t want and return to gallivanting and forming liaisons around the world.
“What,” screamed Europa. “You are the ones who want the divorce. I have done nothing. You have to pay your fair share of the bills we have run up together and if you are going to leave than you can’t have access to the sat nav system that I paid for. The same goes for all those other scientific experiments. Oh, and because I paid 90 percent of the cost of them, they are all moving to my new house so your family will be out of a job. On top of that, we aren’t going to let you disrupt the prosperity, security and lives of our joint cousins the Irish. And, if you want to keep selling things to my family it will be on our terms. You are the one who wants out of this marriage. You pay the price.”
The Brexiteers said: “Fine. We will just walk out without a divorce settlement.”
“Great,” said Europa, “Then you walk out with nothing.”
It started to dawn on a growing number of JB’s family that divorce might not be such a good idea after all.
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
Except that the EEC was never a marriage, just a business partnership which we entered because the benefits seemed to outweigh the costs, that is now being dissolved. A complicated one, yes, but that’s all: it was never a love match. It was always only ever about costs and benefits, so when the cost/benefit calculation shifted as the nature of the beast changed at Maastricht and with the Lisbon Constitution, it made sense to reassess the costs and benefits (both economic and otherwise) and withdraw now the benefits no longer cover the costs.
(Even without the 2016 referendum, we were always going to effectively withdraw next time there was a new treaty enabling closer integration, which would have required a referendum under the 2011 Act: there is no way such a referendum in the UK would ever approve a new treaty, so at that point the UK would necessarily have mover to an ‘outer tier’ EU membership while the central core pursued ever closer union.)
Bringing emotion into it, calling it a ‘divorce’ when it was never a marriage, helps no-one.
@ Tom Arms,
I thought the idea of the “guilty party” was a bit old hat these days. Usually the best thing to do is just accept a breakdown of the relationship and split things 50-50.
But if you want to play that game we should say that Europa has her faults too. She’s a miserable skinflint. An economic miser. She always expects to sell lots of stuff to John’s family but she’ll only spend half as much back. That led John and his family having to borrow too much to keep the JB economy moving. The economy that Europa organised was a disaster and there just weren’t enough jobs for the young people in Europa’s family.
Naturally they saw that things weren’t quite so bad in JB land and moved over in large numbers. Normally JB was very welcoming but, even though things weren’t quite so bad for JB’s youngsters, and less affluent family members, they weren’t great. Naturally there was some resentment and JB was under increasing pressure to put a stop to it all. But Europa was having none of it. “You have to accept every single one of my family who wants to come and live with you” was her uncompromising position.
Well we know what happened after that! There are those who still yearn for a reconciliation. It seems unlikely. Europa has just started a new family feud with Italia so we’ll all have to see if that pans out any better for her!