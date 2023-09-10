The role of land value capture in the reconstruction of Ukraine

The ALTER (libdemsalter.org.uk) fringe at Bournemouth will be held from 13.00 in the Sherborne Suite, Bournemouth Marriott Highcliff Hotel on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

The fringe is focused on the white paper published by the News | Albright Stonebridge Group that asserts Land Value Capture can finance Ukraine’s reconstruction, reduce corruption and boost productivity.



The white paper notes the following key takeaways:



• A broad consensus of economists throughout history have supported land value capture – collecting the increase in land value that results from public spending on infrastructure and other services – as the optimal method of financing public infrastructure.



• Land value capture should both increase economic productivity and generate enough revenue to significantly contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction costs, making financing reconstruction considerably easier.



• The need for reconstruction funding, ongoing land reform efforts, and an openness to new policy solutions make Ukraine an ideal place to implement land value capture, especially in areas prioritized for major reconstruction.



• Ukraine could use the following tools for land value capture:

o Ground Leases: Issuing leases for land already owned or newly acquired by the state at rates periodically adjusted to the full market rental value of the land.

o Covenants: Acquiring land currently in private hands, re-developing the surrounding area, and then selling the land with a covenant attached that obligates all future owners to pay an annual land value charge.

o Land Value Tax: Imposing a property tax only on the rental value of the land, not counting the value of buildings or other improvements on the land, adjusted annually.



• Without land value capture, reconstruction investment will likely yield only a temporary increase in productivity and exacerbate the concentration of power among the nation’s elite.



Deloitte Insights Ukraine reconstruction plan has published research into Historical lessons for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine concluding:



The reconstruction of Ukraine is so important to Ukraine, Europe, and the world that it has already begun. Therefore, other nations and donor organizations need to begin putting the above principles into practice. They can get started by:

1. Acting now.

2. Creating a central, multilateral administering body.

3. Crystalizing a “leap forward” vision. .



“This is a pivotal moment for Ukraine. Without help, it would struggle economically as well as militarily. But if Ukraine and international donors can learn lessons from history, a successful reconstruction program can help Ukraine leapfrog to a brighter and more prosperous future”,



The panel will include senior economists and academics including Dr Vince Cable, former secretary of state and leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Professor John Muellbauer, Nuffield College Oxford University and Ukrainian academic, Dr Lena Fedoruk, University of West London Each of the three panellists will present for 15-20 mins with 30 mins for questions at the end.

Please do join us for what promises to be a lively and interesting debate on this highly topical and critical International issue.

* Joe is a member of Hounslow Liberal Democrats and Chair of ALTER.