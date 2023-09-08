Mary Reid

ALDC by-election report, 7th September 2023

It has been an eventful week for by-elections with principal elections on both Wednesday and Thursday – and even a good town council gain for us on Monday night too!

The only place to start however is on Shropshire Council with our amazing gain on Thursday night in Worfield ward – taking the seat from the Conservatives with a 33.5% increase in the Lib Dem share of the vote. The Conservative share of the vote fell by 27.9%.

Congratulations to Cllr Andrew Sherrington and the Lib Dem team on winning in such spectacular fashion.

Shropshire Council, Worfield
Liberal Democrat (Andrew Sherrington): 400 (48.1%, 33.5%)
Conservative: 392 (47.1%, -27.9%)
Labour: 40 (4.8%, new)

Elsewhere on Thursday we put in some solid performances and made sure there were Lib Dems on the ballot paper in all of them.

There were two by-elections on Newcastle-Under-Lyme BC. In Audley ward Andrew Wymess increased the Lib Dem vote share by 8.7% to finish a very strong third with 355 votes. In Knutton ward Aidan Jenkins stood for the Lib Dems (we had not stood a candidate in the previous election) and got just shy of 20% of the vote. Labour held both wards.

Well done and thank you to Andrew, Aidan and the team in Newcastle-Under-Lyme.

Newcastle Under Lyme BC, Audley
Labour: 732 (46.1%, -6.7%)
Conservative: 438 (27.6%, -14%)
Liberal Democrat (Andrew Wymess): 355 (22.4%, +8.7%)
Independent: 63 (4%, new)

Newcastle Under Lyme BC, Knutton
Labour: 153 (49%, +1.1%)
Conservative: 99 (31.7%, -2.8%)
Liberal Democrat (Aidan Jenkins): 60 (19.2%, new)

On Manchester City Council we’d like to say thank you to Euan Stewart for flying the Lib Dem flag in Brooklands ward – the ward was held by Labour but we made sure we moved forwards compared with last year’s result.

Manchester City Council, Brooklands
Labour: 923 (61.5%, +13.2%)
Conservative: 189 (12.6%, -6.7%)
Green Party: 178 (11.9%, +0.8)
Reform: 133 (8.9%, new)
Liberal Democrat (Euan Stewart): 77 (5.1%, +1.6%)

The final result from Thursday is from Broadland DC in Thorpe St Andrew North West. Thank you to Brian Howe for standing and ensuring a Lib Dem option on the ballot paper. The Conservatives gained the ward from Labour.

Broadland DC, Thorpe St Andrew North West
Conservative: 870 (50.5%, +8.8)
Labour: 757 (43.9, -3.7)
Liberal Democrat (Brian Howe): 96 (5.6%, -5.1%)

There was one Wednesday by-election this week in Ashford Town ward on Spelthorne DC. Sadly there was no Lib Dem candidate – and the Conservatives gained the ward from the Green Party who fell to third place.

Spelthorne BC, Ashford Town
Conservatives: 562 (37.4%, +11.3%)
Independent: 420 (28%, new)
Green: 252 (16.8%, -7.6%)
Labour: 212 (14.1%, -6.5%)
Reform: 35 (2.3%, new)
TUSC: 19 (1.3%, new)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

