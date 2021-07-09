The Triple Lock: An 8% rise is justifiable

The Government appears to have forgotten why, the predominantly Conservative, Coalition Government introduced the “triple lock” whereby the State Pension increases in line with earnings, prices or 2.5%, whichever is the greatest.

It was an attempt to reverse the 30 years of erosion since Margaret Thatcher replaced the “earnings link” with a “prices link”. And after only ten years there is a long way to go to restore the pre 1980 relative value.

Prices are about the cost of static living. Earnings are about the standard of living and quality of life. As the economy grows so too do the expectations and necessities of life. For example, very few people had fridges in 1950; it would be difficult to manage without one today.

Over a ten-year period, pensions linked to CPI increased by 26.6% when had they been increased by RPI they would have gone up by 32.4% and had they been increased in line with average earnings they would have gone up by 41.7%. So, one can begin to see the extent of the erosion between 1980 and 2010.

Britain has one of the lowest State Pensions in the developed world at just 29% of average earnings with the official definition of poverty being anything less than 60% of median household income. Britain’s 29% compares with 100.6% in Holland, 94.9% in Portugal, 93.9% in Italy, 91.8% in Austria, and 81.8% in Spain.

There are 1.9m older people living in poverty in Britain today many of whom were forced into retirement and condemned to spending the rest of their lives in poverty. Redundancy has been shown to have a more lasting debilitating effect than either bereavement or divorce and forced retirement was like redundancy only more so as there was little hope of more work. Therefore, it was hardly surprising that prior to the abolition of the “default retirement age”, by the Coalition Government in 2011, there was so much depression amongst older people. There is also a correlation between income and demand upon the NHS, in all age groups, so it is hardly surprising the 4/5th of the expenditure of the NHS goes on older people. And over the past year older people have lost their free TV licence which was effectively a cut in income.

Therefore an 8% rise in the State Pension, if that is what it works out at, would be entirely justifiable given the intention of the “triple lock”.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services of South Glamorgan County Council, a former Non-Executive Director of Winchester & Eastleigh Healthcare NHS Trust and a former Director of Age Concern Hampshire.