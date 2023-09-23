The Ukrainian Offensive Hasn’t Failed.  We have Failed the Ukrainians.

Without a doubt, the Ukrainian Military’s recent counteroffensive has proved more challenging than the last one. Ukraine’s ability to put together such counteroffensives and defend the wider country remains at the mercy of the generosity of military aid donors. “Give us the tools and we will finish the job” Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky pleaded.

However, the arrival of military aid has often been delayed for political reasons as much as logistical ones. This counteroffensive for instance has seen the Ukrainian Military forced to determinedly advance without air cover. This is despite the Ukrainian Government requesting Fighter Jets, such as F-16s, to be sent for their defence since the start of the 2022 invasion. The delay in the arrival of equipment for the current counteroffensive gave ample time for the invading Russian enforces to entrench and defend the land they have stolen. Some reports say it has even given them ample breathing space to counter some Western weapons such as HIMARS. Western leaders have justified the incremental approach to giving such aid to encourage de-escalation. Despite this, Russian President Vladimir Putin reading Western reticence as weakness, as he has always done, has proceeded on his same imperialist course.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting that the short-term concerns of Western democracies, such as the US Presidential election next year, will mean that the alliance that supports Ukraine will ultimately fall apart. This is why those democracies, especially European ones need to convene a long term plan to support Ukraine. Bilateral and piecemeal military aid announcements were never sufficient to achieve victory. If NATO membership is barred to Ukraine, then alternative security assurances need to be given to Ukraine. A Memorandum of Understanding enshrining a commitment to support Ukraine could either be agreed between that country and it’s allies collectively or on a bilateral basis. What is imperative is that European countries in particular plan for a future where the considerable US aid to Ukraine is potentially no longer available. Brexit aside, the UK needs to be involved in any European discussions about supporting Ukraine in the long term to coordinate efforts.

Calling for a peace along the lines which will allow Russia to keep any of it’s invaded land is not a sustainable solution long term. Doing this will almost certainly open the door to other would-be expansionist powers. The Foreign Minister of Taiwan for instance recently declared on a Foreign Policy Live podcast that his government encourages the United States to send military aid to Ukraine before his own country. In the opinion of his government, only a successful ultimate defeat of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will deter the People’s Republic of China from invading their country. Liberals should support a peace that gives Ukrainians genuine independence, not one that leaves them at the future mercy of Russia. Such a peace would not be sustainable.

“F33 Standing With Ukraine”, which will be presented at the Liberal Democrat 2023 Autumn Conference, is an honourable expression of solidarity to Ukrainians. But firmer commitments need to be made and the long term needs to be more thoroughly considered.

The Russian Federation is a Fascist power from it’s government down to the societal level. Definitions of Fascism vary, however when the Russian Federation is tested against Umberto Eco’s 14 points of Fascist characteristics it matches all of them. The last time Fascism came to Europe our country committed itself to it’s defeat in a position summed up by Churchill’s commitment to “never surrender”. The question we have to ask ourselves is; are we abandoning this commitment or are we just too afraid to stand by it?

* Zachary Barker is a the Chair of the Bristol Liberal Democrat Council Group.