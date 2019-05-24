+++Theresa May to resign – End of Theresa May open thread

Theresa May has announced that she will resign as Prime Minister on 7 June. (BBC)

The Conservative Party is now expected to choose an even truer Brexit believer as leader and PM, who will move the goalposts even further from the easiest in history cake and eat it deal we were promised before the referendum, and consequently have even less chance of getting an outcome through the House of Commons, never mind past the European Union.

Meanwhile, the UK has an extension on the Article 50 process, which is not to be wasted. Any suggestions what the UK might do not to waste this time will be most welcome by everybody, except perhaps the next Prime Minister.

This open thread is a companion piece to this one from when May began as PM. How did she perform against our expectations of the time?

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.