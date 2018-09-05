Things to do on the Friday night before Lib Dem Conference

Are you heading to Lib Dems conference in Brighton? Are you arriving on Friday?

If so, then you may have noticed that the conference doesn’t start until 9am on Saturday 15th September.

Well once you’ve arrived on Friday and have settled down, you might wonder about what to do with your evening. Fortunately, there are two outstanding Lib Dem options for your evening:

#LibDemPint

A popular choice, Lib Dem Pint runs from 7pm to 11pm at the Palm Court Restaurant on Brighton Pier. Tickets are £5 on the door or can be bought in advance online here.This is always a busy pub with social events and a variety of interesting speakers.

Social Liberal Forum Pre-Conference Dinner

Alternatively, if you’d rather go out for dinner than go to a pub, this year’s SLF Annual Dinner is also being held on the Friday evening before the conference at a highly regarded Italian restaurant called Donatello which has a delicious-looking three-course menu.

The dinner will feature special guest speaker Lucy Salek, our excellent candidate in the recent Lewisham East by-election where she secured an impressive swing from Labour.

Lucy is currently the director and founder of an organisation supporting the global aid and development sector as well as Chair of the charity Action for Refugees in Lewisham. She also spoke to great acclaim at the recent SLF conference where she spoke on gun and knife crime with Pauline Pearce, and on the final session panel on “where next for the Liberal Democrats”.

If this sounds good to you, then you are welcome to come to the SLF dinner. An early bird rate of £25 per ticket is available until midnight 9th September, and you can book your place online here.

As the restaurant is small and a full house is anticipated, the SLF encourages people to take advantage of the early bird rate before it closes.

* George Potter is the Secretary of Guildford Liberal Democrats, writing in a personal capacity.