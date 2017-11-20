This week in the Lords: 20-24 November… how much is that doggy in the window?

By | Mon 20th November 2017 - 11:02 am

It’s a long week, although we’re not expecting much drama in terms of voting until the New Year. The next few weeks are about clearing the decks whilst the EU Withdrawal Bill weaves its increasingly uncertain way through the House of Commons.

Monday sets the tone, with only Day 5 of the Committee Stage of the Data Protection Bill on the legislative agenda. There is an oral question from Dee Doocey on the impact of the UK’s exit from the EU Open Skies Agreement on the UK’s tourism industry. Will the Minister have an answer? Don’t bet on it.

It’s more of a Liberal Democrat day on Tuesday, with three of the four oral questions coming from our benches. First up is Jenny Randerson, seeking information on possible legislation to control the use of drones, whilst Qurban Hussain is seeking the Government’s stance on the human rights situation in Indian-held Kashmir. John Shipley is asking about any target number of additional social homes to be built by 2022, perhaps in anticipation of the Budget?

Otherwise, it’s the Third Reading of the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill, and Day 1 of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill.

Oh, and the Chair of the Independent Review Panel for DeepMind Health will be giving evidence to the Artifical Intelligence Committee. It’ll be nice to see Julian Huppert back on the Parliamentary Estate…

And strangely enough, another lost from the Liberal Democrat benches puts in a guest appearance on Wednesday. Yes, Sudbury’s very own Andrew Phillips, possibly one of the few people to tweak Paddy Ashdown’s ego publicly, is due to give evidence to the Citizenship and Civic Engagement Committee. You should never have retired, Andrew…

Elsewhere, Tony Greaves will be asking about the level of services for the collection of recycled materials and other refuse from domestic properties.

There’s no obvious Liberal Democrat interest on Thursday, although John Lee, a former defence minister, is expected to speak in a debate on maintaining UK defence forces at a sufficient level and Don Foster will be contributing his thoughts on issues relating to problem gambling.

Martin Thomas has, I’m pleased to see, returned safely from Madagascar (bubonic plague has broken out across the country, including its capital, Antananarivo) and will be taking part in a short debate on reviewing Section 42, Armed Forces Act 2006 – this relates to criminal acts by serving personnel.

Friday is a day for Private Members Bills, three of them, on home education, assessment of creditworthiness and disabled access. Party President, Sal Britton, will be joined by Celia Thomas and Lynne Featherstone in offering a Liberal Democrat view.

Finally, it was UK Parliament Week last week (what do you mean, you hadn’t noticed that?), and we end with a picture from a previous event for our Editor-in-Chief…

And that’s it for the week. Join us next week for more news from the red benches…

* Mark Valladares is the self-appointed House of Lords Correspondent for Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News and Parliament.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 20th Nov - 3:51pm
    The Party Constitution contained a clause until last year which mandated setting up a body for staff throughout the party as a reference body for...
  • User AvatarFadel GALAL 20th Nov - 3:47pm
    I agree with @GrahamEvans that referendums are not always the right choice particularly where complex issues are at stake and where there is plenty of...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 20th Nov - 3:46pm
    There are questions here of illegality and immorality. It is not illegal to have money in an offshore account and everyone who has savings at...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Nov - 3:44pm
    @ William Fowler " The idea that Corbyn is going to back the Conservatives to raise funds for health and care is hilarious." I see...
  • User AvatarFadel GALAL 20th Nov - 3:33pm
    Please excuse my ignorance about parliamentary & house of lords regulations but are any of these questions being raised; a) BREXIT Impact Assessment documents b)...
  • User AvatarFadel GALAL 20th Nov - 3:25pm
    While the idea in theory does make sense the reality paints a different picture; a) a prolonged period of economic/political uncertainty - already businesses &...