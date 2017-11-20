Paradise Papers: perhaps tax ought to be more taxing?…

Older readers may remember me, the first face of the Inland Revenue, as voiced by Sir Alec Guinness. I may be a distant memory, but I never left my desk.
The news in the lead up to this week’s Budget has been coloured by the Paradise Papers, as noted by David Becket in the comments sections when they first hit the headlines, who wondered why they haven’t been covered here. Well, in truth, tax policy is quite dull, and the issue of taxation of overseas holdings is rather more complex than is thought.
Here are some thoughts, however. Holding funds in offshore accounts isn’t, in itself, a problem. As long as the funds are declared to the proper authority, and taxed at the appropriate rate, you can hold funds wherever you like. The more interesting question is, why are the funds held offshore?
You may be in search of better returns, using jurisdictions with less onerous regulatory frameworks, where anonymity is better protected. You may be hiding the funds from partners, business or personal, but that isn’t necessarily a crime either.
The crime, of course, is not declaring the income from those investments to the proper authority. Ironically, HMRC probably have more access to information across the globe than ever before, with tax information exchange agreements in place with a number of offshore jurisdictions. You’ll note that a number of them were signed during the Coalition years. And now that HMRC have sought access to the documents that make up the Paradise Papers, one presumes that they’ll be using their Connect system to compare the data with individual returns.
The penalties for failure to declare offshore income can run up to as much as 200% of the unpaid tax, although past campaigns where individuals are incentivised to disclose their under-declared income have included reduced penalties. So, we’ll see what happens, and we’ll see just how much of the money uncovered by the Paradise Papers is ‘hidden’.
It has to be said that Liberal Democrat policy in this field is not particularly prominent;
We will make the wealthiest pay their fair share by clamping down on tax dodging…
but the 2013 policy paper on taxation, “Fairer Taxes“, whilst to some extent made obsolete by later developments, does point towards greater transparency, and pressure on tax havens to open up their banking and corporate structures to easier scrutiny.
Better information sharing between jurisdictions, enhanced data sifting and matching tools, greater resourcing for HMRC and more transparency, these are the tools that will allow governments to more effectively attack those who seek the benefits of civilised societies without wishing to make an appropriate contribution towards maintaining them.
And there is much at stake, as noted recently by the Economist, commenting on a Scandinavian study which seeks to estimate the level of tax evasion. Whilst Scandinavia has surprisingly low levels of offshore investment, the tax loss climbs steeply as you reach the highest levels of wealth.
It demonstrates that, with opportunities for hiding capital using easily available technology and some of the sharpest legal and accounting expertise that money can buy, there is a risk that the super rich will use that power for their own benefit. Governments will have to work collaboratively to counter that. And that includes this one…
If we are losing similar amounts to tax evasion, how much more must we be losing to tax avoidance, which is perfectly legal. We have a tax avoidance culture which for the super rich may well blur the lines between the two. It’s seen as foolish to pay tax when you can avoid it because that blundering entity ‘the State’ really doesn’t know how to spend your money as well as you do, so consulting your accountant may cost a little but you will save a lot more money if you follow their advice.
As Lib Dems we aren’t trying to increase the power of the state but to alleviate the situation of those who can’t afford to pay for their children’s education, or their health, their housing or help in their old age. We see society as a community which works better when we are all enabled to reach our potential. It’s obvious to us that at present our society is severely damaged and that the welfare safety net has too many holes in it.
So we need to maximise our tax take. There are ways of doing this which don’t involve ensuring people pay the tax they owe, choosing policies that reduce unemployment and low wages for example, but surely if the government thinks you should be paying x amount of tax, then that is what you should do. Tax loopholes should be closed because otherwise the burden falls more heavily on those who can’t afford expensive accountants rather than on those who can. Let accountants use their expertise to inform the government of these loopholes rather than to help the wealthy get richer. We need to mend the holes in our tax system in order to mend the holes in our welfare safety net.
There are questions here of illegality and immorality. It is not illegal to have money in an offshore account and everyone who has savings at all is implicated. What do you think your bank does with the money you deposit?
As long as it is declared it is perfectly legal.
I think a greater immorality is those who own a second home in the Cotswolds or Devon and deprive some youngsters of a home. That, to me is worse.
Unless you intend to make it illegal to send any money abroad (which will take us to a very strange place) then raging about the Paradise Papers is just two faced virtue signalling.
A much more real problem are the big global companies who have no ‘proper’ home so pay no tax to anyone. At least when a UK investor returns their funds home they have to pay all tax due. The multinationals export profits to no tax jurisdictions then use that to grow at the expense of local firms who make, and recycle, their profits within the UK.