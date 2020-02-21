This week’s by-election

There was just one by-election this week. It was in a Conservative held seat in Coulby Newham ward in Middlesbrough.

Coulby Newham (Middlesbrough) result: CON: 49.0% (-0.1)

LAB: 19.9% (-31.0)

LDEM: 18.4% (+18.4)

IND: 6.4% (+6.4)

IND: 6.3% (+6.3) Conservative HOLD. Chgs. w/ 2019 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 20, 2020

Well done to the Lib Dem candidate, Tom Carney, who took 18.4% from Labour from a standing start.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.