Observations of an ex pat: Stuck in a car

I have just spent two days in a cramped Vauxhall Astra chauffering my brother, his wife, her sister and her brother-in-law. It was an interesting experience. They are from the Bible Belt states of North Carolina and Georgia respectively and dyed-in-the-wool Republican Trump supporters. They regard me as a beyond redemption loony liberal.
The first day they were recovering from jet lag and weren’t up to political battle. But as we drove out to Oxford on the second day swords were crossed. The group’s champion was brother-in-law, Paul, a Christian missionary with a political science degree. We disagreed, but the disagreements were illuminating.
As expected, the discussion focused on Trump. Here are a couple of highlights:
Trump and the rule of law – I maintained that Trump is riding roughshod over the American constitution and the rule of law as evidenced by his refusal to allow White House staff to testify in the Senate Impeachment trial.
Paul’s response – The Democrats in the House of Representatives had their chance to call staff. They could have gone through the courts and forced the White House to respect the subpoenas. They chose not to, so they have lost the right to complain
Myself – If they had pursued the issue through the courts it would have taken months, perhaps even years.
Paul – That is the way the legal system works. You can’t complain that Trump is riding roughshod over the law and then deny him access to due process.
Myself – Hmm…
Trump’s unilateral decision-making – Trump does not consult either with his allies or his own officials before issuing life and death tweets.
Paul – How do you know that?
Myself – Because his officials and allies say they have not been consulted.
Paul – How do you know they are telling the truth? They could be lying. They are politicians as well and they have their own axes to grind.
It soon became abundantly clear that the gulf between us was a cross between the Grand Canyon and the Mariana Trench, and our discussion was only widening it. There was a root cause causing the divide and it needed to be discovered.
I found a hint of it while walking through the grounds of Blenheim Palace with my brother. It is a perceived difference of opinion over what should be the underlying values governing society. The conservative right, and especially the Christian right, see their values of church, family and libertarian principles under attack from liberals (aka Democrats, Social Democrats, Socialists and even Liberal Democrats) who have allied themselves with the LGBTQ community and the forces of political correctness.
To fend off the attack the conservatives (Republicans) have moved further to the right and dug in to defend what they see as a threat to their way of life. If that means playing a bit fast and loose with the law and supporting the most unpresidential of presidents, well, some things, they argue, are more important.
Christ said love your enemies. He also embraced social taboos ie prostitutes.One thing he did not like was using the church as a market.. Love others as you love yourself or treat people the same. It would seem Christs values have been cheapened by capitalist values. Human selfishness and greed coming to the fore !?
Love is our natural state; Our bodies however need sustenance and in today’s world in the uk, most comes from shops. We could grow more of our own food and become more self-sufficient. The Bible teaches compassion, practical assistance and spiritual guidance.
@Peter Hirst: The bible also teaches genocide, murder rape, slavery. It’s not really a book that we should base our society on.
“There was a root cause causing the divide and it needed to be discovered.”
Yes, exactly. It’s not that there is a simple disagreement about what the best policies are and what our political priorities should be. The disagreement is fundamental: about what human nature and purpose is and how our society and life should be.
The “culture war” is playing out differently in the US and in the UK (there is no real evangelical right in the UK, for example) and in other places with their own histories and contexts, but unless and until we can rediscover some basic consensus and re-create a new mainstream to which most people can belong, we’ll be dug in our trenches and lobbing grenades at each other, with no chance to move forward.
I believe more strongly than ever in the liberal heritage, of finding common ground in reason, tolerance and mutual respect which allows people to seek their own answers and destinies and so enriches all of us through diversity, but unless we can express that in ways that welcome everyone, even those who still believe that the world is the direct creation of God and that there is a divinely ordained way that people should live, we are going to be fighting a war we do not want and cannot win.