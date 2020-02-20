Assessing the Johnson Government’s new reform narrative

Over the last week the Johnson government’s narrative approach to reforms in the UK has become more clear.

Johnson’s personal views on eugenics and poverty are a matter of record. ‘The poor being poor due to low IQ’ brings psychological comfort to those born into the luxuries of inherited wealth and private education. So blaming everything on Cummings might be unwise.

Policy more than personal views are however, our subject of concern. At last, the government’s underlying propositions can be clearly stated, as follows:

1. The UK’s low productivity problem is caused by a surfeit of unskilled migrant workers from Eastern Europe, enabling firms to avoid investment in new technology and avoid employee training.

2. UK poverty is the result of low IQ among sections of the population and of a self-perpetuating underclass, aided by single mums and teenage pregnancies.

3. Whilst UK unemployment is low, there are 8million ‘economically inactive’ citizens who, via further welfare reforms and eugenics, can be reduced in number and induced to take up the low paid jobs formerly taken by EU migrants, receiving training by employers who can no longer access low-skilled EU labour.

4. The core aim of a new immigration points system is thus to raise productivity and raise wage levels, and in the process reduce the cost of in-work benefits.

5. Increased national capital spending by the state will stimulate growth from construction contracts and compensate for the negative effects of EU tariffs and other barriers, creating demand for indigenous low skilled labour, (at least until such time as new global trade deals are in place)

For many, this sounds like a coherent narrative. Easily understood rival narratives can indeed be hard to find.

But there’s a problem (apart from the obvious ‘mis-sequencing’).

All the anti-EU rhetoric and forecasts of EU collapse, have concealed the fact that in Germany, for example, average living standards are 24% higher than in the UK and more than a third higher for the lowest paid quartile.

But in Germany there are even more Eastern European migrants, and unlike the UK you can get from Eastern Europe to your higher paid job, via a cheap bus ride.

According to the new immigration policy, all these reforms and vast bureaucracy are required in order to target on average 175 ‘low skilled’, low demand, EU workers from coming to the UK to work, each week.

One can see why the Pro-Johnson media wish to gloss over such basic, relevant facts.

The answer to the UK productivity and ‘low-wage-high-costs’ problem lies elsewhere; for example an incoherent and patchy education & training sector, a sclerotic, over-centralised and wildly inefficient state, poor quality regulation, monopolistic key sectors, and predatory banking & finance rooted in social inequalities, plus many other complex factors where ‘blame others’ narratives don’t cut it.

As to the question of low IQ… Measuring innate intelligence relative to education, is fraught with difficulties, if not impossible. To eliminate environmental and educational factors, (which you have to do if you wish to make race-based conclusions about intelligence) how do you test the IQ of a one month old baby ? In fact an erudite former boss of Cummings admirably makes a lot of money selling books on how to do IQ tests; suggesting anyone can be classified as a genius if they practice doing the tests long enough.

You don’t need a high IQ to conclude that this negates the whole concept of ‘IQ’ in the first place.

Ed: Please note that all comments on this post, like the previous one, will be moderated. This is because articles on eugenics do attract some fairly unpleasant people and we don’t want them on Lib Dem Voice.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).