Listening to people about immigration

When I wrote another Lib Dem Voice article a couple of months ago to share some thoughts following the General Election, I had one line in it that said we need to come up with Liberal answers to some people’s genuine concerns about how immigration has affected them, beyond calling them racist. Following that I was called racist myself and told that I shouldn’t be welcome in the Lib Dems.

So before this article I feel it necessary to say strongly, I support the free movement of people, and we should fight tooth and nail for it. In fact if anything, a freer and more open system that encompasses far more of the world would clearly be of great economic and social value to our country and our freedoms.

We cannot, however, deny that a large part of the electoral coalition the Conservatives have built, is around concerns about how migration has affected local communities. Many of these voters are undoubtedly people who in the past ten or twenty years, voted Lib Dem.

In many cases, particularly in rural communities where populations have increased by 20% over the last decade or so, there are very real issues. These stem from a lack of housing to take account of inward migration, a lack of investment in basic public services and a clash of culture and language in some cases, when previously entirely homogenous communities are changed so quickly. We should, of course, support the rights of individuals seeking to work and live in the UK. We should also work with communities to ensure that we invest to reduce the negative effects that some can see. Public service improvements should come alongside new migration, not in reaction to it twenty years later.

As liberals we should concern ourselves with the alleviation of poverty. We should seek to create a system where everyone has a chance to succeed with valuable and skilled work. Why, as liberals do we not work to alleviate the negative elements of a system that sees gangmasters bussing in hundreds of people, human beings, to live in overcrowded slum-like conditions, to pick vegetables for three months of the year? Why, as liberals, aren’t we fighting to create a system where businesses feel able to make serious investment in developing the technology to improve productivity, enabling one or two highly skilled operators to do the same work as fifty?

Obviously, there are always going to be industries that rely on human interaction, where technology will never be able to provide an answer, but where there is, we should be at the forefront. There is a positive argument to be had for fighting for a free and open immigration system and for coming up with liberal answers that address people’s concerns.

* Michael Kitching is a Liberal Democrat Member, previously from 2005-2018, rejoining after the 2019 General Election.