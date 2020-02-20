Listening to people about immigration

When I wrote another Lib Dem Voice article a couple of months ago to share some thoughts following the General Election, I had one line in it that said we need to come up with Liberal answers to some people’s genuine concerns about how immigration has affected them, beyond calling them racist. Following that I was called racist myself and told that I shouldn’t be welcome in the Lib Dems.
So before this article I feel it necessary to say strongly, I support the free movement of people, and we should fight tooth and nail for it. In fact if anything, a freer and more open system that encompasses far more of the world would clearly be of great economic and social value to our country and our freedoms.
We cannot, however, deny that a large part of the electoral coalition the Conservatives have built, is around concerns about how migration has affected local communities. Many of these voters are undoubtedly people who in the past ten or twenty years, voted Lib Dem.
In many cases, particularly in rural communities where populations have increased by 20% over the last decade or so, there are very real issues. These stem from a lack of housing to take account of inward migration, a lack of investment in basic public services and a clash of culture and language in some cases, when previously entirely homogenous communities are changed so quickly. We should, of course, support the rights of individuals seeking to work and live in the UK. We should also work with communities to ensure that we invest to reduce the negative effects that some can see. Public service improvements should come alongside new migration, not in reaction to it twenty years later.
As liberals we should concern ourselves with the alleviation of poverty. We should seek to create a system where everyone has a chance to succeed with valuable and skilled work. Why, as liberals do we not work to alleviate the negative elements of a system that sees gangmasters bussing in hundreds of people, human beings, to live in overcrowded slum-like conditions, to pick vegetables for three months of the year? Why, as liberals, aren’t we fighting to create a system where businesses feel able to make serious investment in developing the technology to improve productivity, enabling one or two highly skilled operators to do the same work as fifty?
Obviously, there are always going to be industries that rely on human interaction, where technology will never be able to provide an answer, but where there is, we should be at the forefront. There is a positive argument to be had for fighting for a free and open immigration system and for coming up with liberal answers that address people’s concerns.
* Michael Kitching is a Liberal Democrat Member, previously from 2005-2018, rejoining after the 2019 General Election.
Why is it that when articles like this talk about listening to “people” about immigration, “people” always means racists? Immigrants are people, too.
The fact is that nothing you mention here, other than people *gasp* talking in other languages (the horror!) is caused by immigration or immigrants. People who think that immigrants are causing the problems in their lives are wrong.
Since New Labour entered government a generation ago, there has been a constant cycle:
People point to problems and blame immigrants
Some liberals say immigrants are not to blame
Authoritarians say “we should listen to people’s legitimate concerns, how dare you call these ordinary salt-of-the-earth people with their legitimate concerns racist?” and make immigration rules more restrictive
Most liberals keep quiet because maybe the authoritarians have a point and maybe those concerns *are* legitimate
Some members of the Lib Dems attack those who say the concerns are not legitimate because “that’s not what I’m hearing on the doorstep” and it’s vital that we don’t put off the people voting in the Nether Piddlington council byelection next week by arguing with them, and we have to accept the new reality because God forbid we ever challenge people’s preconceptions.
Rinse and repeat. Over, and over, and over, and over, and over again for a quarter of a century.
I’ve been listening to those people all that time. I’ve heard everything they have to say. Indeed it’s impossible to avoid what they have to say, since they are on every current affairs TV and radio programme, in the opinion sections of every newspaper, and on the frontbenches of both major parties (and too prevalent in our own).
You say you would support a more open system. Why, then, do you persist in linking real social problems to immigration, which is not the cause of any of them and which alleviates many?
No.
There is plenty of evidence, going back half a Century, that racism is strongest in those area with the least Immigrants (often places that are dying on their feet due to people leaving) & weakest where there have been most incomers.
We depend on a small, overworked band of activists, they should absolutely not be wasting their time listening to Racists, just be polite & move on.
Paul Barker is right. The ward where I live, and where I was a councillor for many years, has the lowest level of immigration in the Borough, and the highest leves of support for Brexit and, in the past, for right wing candidates.
Wonderful cosmopolitan London, where 41% of the population is BAME, as a whole welcomes incomers, whether immigrants or migrants from other parts of the UK. Anti-immigration sentiments are most commonly found in areas with high levels of poverty but low levels of immigration.