Isabelle Parasram elected as Vice President BAME of the Liberal Democrats

By | Thu 20th February 2020 - 9:58 am

Late last year members elected the majority of members to our Federal Committees, included the Federal Board. More recently nominations were invited for a range of other positions, and the elected members of the Federal Board held a min-election to fill them. On Monday we reported the results.

One late announcement is that of the Vice-President BAME of the party.

Congratulations to Isabelle Parasram! She was re-elected having previously been elected last March to that role when it was first created. Caron Lindsay shared that news with us then.

Isabelle is a PPC and a Barrister. Two years ago she did some significant work for the party by writing the report on how complaints about sexual impropriety should be handled.

You can read more about Isabelle here.

