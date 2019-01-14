“Those who seek to divide us will never win. We know Britain is better than this”

Clear, can-do, liberal.

You know how I’ve been banging on for ages that we need to tug on people’s heartstrings?

Well, finally, we produce a compelling video that tells people who we are and what we are for.

We demand better than Brexit. You can too.

Join our fight to give the people the final say and opportunity to stay in the EUhttps://t.co/Mp2XkNJx4v pic.twitter.com/cr3LlLFEde — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 14, 2019

From the happy, optimistic days of 2012 to the xenophobic post Brexit hate, our decline is shown, complete with Farage, Rees-Mogg and Johnson.

Then there is a strong statement of solidarity with our EU national friends, family, work colleagues.

They are not migrants, they don’t jump the queue. They are our husbands, wives, our doctors and nurses, the people we love.

And it has a strong statement of what we are about – to stop Brexit.

And a call to action – “we will knock every door if we have to.”

I still have goosebumps from watching it.

Take this and show it to everyone you know and ask them to join us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings