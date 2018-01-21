Caron Lindsay

Three interesting facts about this year’s Scottish Liberal Democrats’ Spring Conference

By | Sun 21st January 2018 - 10:25 am

For various reasons, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have been later off the mark than usual at announcing the details of their Spring Conference. However the cat is well and truly out of the bag now. For the first time since 2008, the party is heading to Aviemore to the Macdonald resort in the highland village.

It’s a great venue that can be combined with a family break. I absolutely love it there.

It’s in April

You wouldn’t normally expect to have a Conference in April because there is usually some sort of election to get ready for. For the first time since 2013, there are no scheduled elections this year, so Conference is taking place both in April and after the Easter holidays, on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st April.

There’s an Access Fund

The Federal Party has been running a Conference Access Fund to help people with the costs of attending Conference for the last few years.

It’s great to see this now being done by the Scottish Party, too. Members can donate to the fund although they can’t do it in the same transaction as they register as you can with the Federal Party.

A little digital treat

What’s noticeable is that the Scottish Party is getting much more digital in its approach to everything.

When you register, there’s a little digital treat for you. I’m not going to ruin the surprise by telling you what it is, but you will probably love it. If you want to find out, you’ll just have to register here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • LibDemer 21st Jan '18 - 10:51am

    Good luck with the Scottish conference.
    On a broader note is there any way of reducing the cost of Lib Dem conference in the Autumn ?
    Those of us of modest means would like to attend but cannot due to cost.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 21st Jan '18 - 11:27am

    @LibDemer – there is the Conference Access Fund and also there is a group on Facebook called Lib Dem Conferences on a Shoestring that has some ideas.

    There is always the option of going as a steward which means that you can substantially reduce costs.

  • LibDemer 21st Jan '18 - 2:16pm

    Thank you for your suggestions Caron.

  • Rob Parker 21st Jan '18 - 4:49pm

    What sort of attendance figure is expected over the course of the conference?

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 21st Jan '18 - 6:04pm

    We’ll probably get about 500 people there.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRuth Bright 21st Jan - 8:10pm
    Fair enough!!!!!!
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Jan - 8:03pm
    @ The Voice "Social care policy is devolved to Scotland and the Liberal Democrats have a proud record. Despite what the SNP tried to tell...
  • User AvatarRob Wheway 21st Jan - 7:39pm
    Alex Macfie - thanks for the information. It is interesting to note that in other countries prominent politicians do stand for EU elections. It is...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Jan - 7:39pm
    Joe B “It was the Asquith government that expanded the production of dreadnoughts from 1906, and the ships did see action in the Battle of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Jan - 6:56pm
    How many people on this blog can name even one of their MEPs? I like to think I'm reasonably politically knowledgeable but I've no idea...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Jan - 6:48pm
    @ Michael BG I think your GDP is slightly too high. Maybe the GDP is US$2.6 trillion? But nevertheless your point is well made. At...