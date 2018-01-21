Three interesting facts about this year’s Scottish Liberal Democrats’ Spring Conference

For various reasons, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have been later off the mark than usual at announcing the details of their Spring Conference. However the cat is well and truly out of the bag now. For the first time since 2008, the party is heading to Aviemore to the Macdonald resort in the highland village.

It’s a great venue that can be combined with a family break. I absolutely love it there.

It’s in April

You wouldn’t normally expect to have a Conference in April because there is usually some sort of election to get ready for. For the first time since 2013, there are no scheduled elections this year, so Conference is taking place both in April and after the Easter holidays, on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st April.

There’s an Access Fund

The Federal Party has been running a Conference Access Fund to help people with the costs of attending Conference for the last few years.

It’s great to see this now being done by the Scottish Party, too. Members can donate to the fund although they can’t do it in the same transaction as they register as you can with the Federal Party.

A little digital treat

What’s noticeable is that the Scottish Party is getting much more digital in its approach to everything.

When you register, there’s a little digital treat for you. I’m not going to ruin the surprise by telling you what it is, but you will probably love it. If you want to find out, you’ll just have to register here.

