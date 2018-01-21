Congratulations, Jacinda

It was lovely to hear that the Prime Minister of New Zealand is pregnant. What more extraordinary proof that women can have it all.

Even for political minnows though going back after six weeks as she plans is a tall order.

Hopefully her eminence means that she will have a fantastic support system in place. For those of us small fry activists who have to write our own leaflets, print them, pay for them and deliver them delivering a baby at the same time and fending off the hostility for having “deserted” our post is pretty tough going.

It is amazing how having a baby exerts such strong feelings in others. Lovely ones like protectiveness, joy and empathy but also hideous ones like jealousy, misogyny and even revulsion. It is salutary to note that pregnancy is a time when women are most in danger from domestic violence. When I was a pregnant parliamentary candidate I could scarcely believe how downright rude people could be: “a walking caesarean”, “oh not another one”, “have you got another one in there?” (and that was just the Lib Dems!) This was a decade ago and I really hoped that the climate had changed so it was depressing to see that very recently the Labour MP Luciana Berger was greeted with derision for supposed absences when she was breastfeeding.

Perhaps a good way forward is to have proper protocols for maternity leave for politicians at all levels. According to a recent report a mind blowing 97% of councils have no formal procedures to allow councillors to take maternity leave.

I drafted the following for our own party and would welcome your thoughts.

Candidates and maternity leave PPC should be automatically entitled to 6 months maternity leave from their role as a candidate. A candidate’s maternity leave should only be compromised in the event of it coinciding with the immediate lead up to a General Election or by-election (ie the short campaign). Local parties should note that all pregnant women have a statutory entitlement to two weeks rest after birth and to ask them to work during that period is illegal. Approved candidates who no longer wish to stand and those seeking approval should be encouraged to provide cover during a colleague’s maternity leave in order to gain or maintain their own campaigning experience. No serving PPC should be expected to fight a re-selection in her previous or successor seat (ie a seat that includes most of her previous seat after boundary changes) during her maternity leave unless such maternity leave coincides with the immediate lead up to a General Election or by-election (ie the short campaign). The party should look at Liberal Democrat best practice in this area in local government, where councillors have successfully taken maternity leave.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East