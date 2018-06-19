Tim Farron MP writes: Lib Dems would restore decency and dignity for refugees

The sight of refugees arriving on the Greek coast in 2015 will never leave me. It’s not the sort of thing you forget.

Parents and children were packed onto makeshift boats in search of safety, fleeing Syria, Iraq, Eritrea and other brutal conflicts around the world.

This isn’t a ‘refugee crisis’, even if that is what we have ended up calling it. It is a crisis of violence and persecution, with dictators and murder squads killing and displacing families across the world. Refugees are the human face of what has gone so badly wrong.

Refugee Week is underway (it is World Refugee Day tomorrow), which is a timely reminder of Britain’s role supporting people who have been forced to flee their homes, both in the work we do in refugee camps around the world and in how we treat asylum seekers who make it to our shores and ask for help.

The current system lacks decency and dignity. The Lib Dems would restore these values.

Firstly, and crucially, the quality of asylum decisions is nothing short of a national scandal. The Home Office wrongly refuses people sanctuary so often that around 40% decisions are overturned on appeal each year. The result is that people who have already endured so much are left scared and uncertain, when they should have been promised safety here much more quickly.

This can’t be allowed to continue. The whole process needs reform, from top to bottom.

We shouldn’t just focus on decisions, though. Even as the government focuses on improving integration in our country, for example, asylum seekers are barred from working.

Work helps people integrate, learn English, and contribute to society – all things asylum seekers badly want to do.

So let’s join-up government a bit better and give people the chance to work if their asylum claim is delayed. There is nothing liberal about forcing people who can work to sit around all day doing nothing.

Plus we should celebrate what we already do well, and plan for how to do more of it.

The scheme for resettling Syrians in Britain has now brought over ten thousand refugees to live here, more than half of them children. It is on track to help twenty thousand Syrians by the time it is scheduled to close in 2021. This is something to welcome, and we do.

We also need to make sure that our generosity continues after that. Decisions about future funding are approaching fast. The Lib Dems would commit to taking more refugees through a flexible programme, and the government should commit the same.

The party should be proud of its record on helping refugees. It was the Lib Dems who ended the detention of children in immigration centres while we were in government, for example. We went into the coalition knowing that these centres were no places for kids. Within a year the rules had changed, in the teeth of opposition from the Tories.

It wasn’t easy but it was the right thing to do. It was about ensuring the dignity and safety of people who might otherwise be forgotten.

This is what Lib Dems have always focused on, and it is what we focus on now.

As Britain decides what role it wants to play in the world, with the government and opposition both caught in the mud over Brexit, liberal values are more essential than ever.

We can’t help everyone in need of a sanctuary. But where we can help, we should.

War and persecution around the world has not ended, even if it is on the evening news a little less often. We owe it to refugees, and to ourselves, to have the right support in place if people come to us for sanctuary.

* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs & North of England and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.