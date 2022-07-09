Time to re-connect with politics!

On the day of the Prime Minister’s announcement, I was working from home. As some of us did, I received endless messages from friends and colleagues, who were commenting on a sequence of unfolding political events, which have never (?) been seen in British politics. When it was clear that Mr Johnson would eventually resign, I was actually looking forward to his speech. It has been the most extraordinary few years for the nation, democracy and the political process in Britain.

In recent weeks, we were all reflecting on the quality of politics, here at home, but also across the globe. Most of us would question the lack of integrity, decently and honesty of some of our politicians who, with decisions they make, have such a huge impact on our lives. I was so disappointed that the Prime Minister didn’t say sorry and that he didn’t apologise. Tons of articles and press releases have been issued to cover some of the horror stories of his government. The more I thought about it, the angrier I was with the rest of his Cabinet. In my view, there was absolutely no decency in what they did. They did know, all along, the character of the Leader of the Conservative Party and our Prime Minister. They knew that he was not trustworthy, they knew that he is a charlatan, someone who is not at the service of others but someone, who is self-centred, indefensible with, apparently, great character and charisma.

On Thursday evening, as I was getting ready for my last work meeting, I received a text message from a friend of mine. I said to him that the government, lack of leadership, incompetence across all governmental departments meant that I started to doubt whether there is any point in enhancing my passion and interest in the civic process.

He however said something to me, which made me think and strangely, restored my faith in politics. He said that this might be a good moment for people to reconnect with democracy. It does sound like a good idea, however is it possible, I wondered?

In my view, as a nation, we reached one of the lowest points in our political history, we need to take more responsibility for what happens in our towns, cities and neighbourhoods. Using a football analogy, we can’t only be spectators, we need to be far more active in engaging with the political process at the local or national level. Voting a couple of times a year is simply not enough; we need to campaign on topics, which are close to our hearts and we feel passionate about; from environment to immigration, from housing to human rights issues. Write to your local or national paper, do your own and thorough research, volunteer, stay active and connected with grassroots issues that might help to shape policies at the local and national level. Be the change that you want to see in others.

We have to remove ourselves from our comfortable “political bubbles”. Moreover, we stay decent only if we put ourselves at the service of others, we remove our self-interest but we always try to look at the bigger picture. It is so hard, but maybe it is a good moment to be less judgmental and give people a chance, even if we don’t agree with their politics? Having said that, we must choose wisely our political leaders. Is being funny or “charismatic”, whatever that means, enough to govern? We also must do everything, in order to avoid further polarization, to listen better and challenge our own way of thinking. As a Polish national, I know that we can’t be simply content with the “political status quo”. We must engage hard to reach groups (or easy to ignore as I call them) to explain better the consequences of our political decisions. Political education and not “partisan education” has to be at the heart of our democratic thinking.

Finally for me, true leadership is about acknowledging mistakes and about saying sorry. From time to time, it really is important, for the sake of healthy political debates, to detach ourselves from we believe or stand for so that we can understand other points of view. I understand that some of my suggestions might sound “lefty and snowflaky” to some, however I know that I want to continue being a “person of dialogue”. This is the one of the ways to build better tomorrow; tomorrow full of hope and positivity, tomorrow, which serves the common good.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.