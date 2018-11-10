Today’s press releases – 10 November 2018

Never let it be said that we at Liberal Democrat Voice ignore the wishes of our readers. Yesterday, Tony H. suggested that I include a list of the press release headlines at the beginning of the article. It seemed like a good idea to me, so I’ll model this today…

European liberals adopt manifesto for the 2019 elections

No deal Brexit could lead to food shortages in hospitals

After a very successful three-day Congress in Madrid, more than one thousand delegates from all over Europe adopted the Liberal Manifesto for the 2019 elections.

This is the result of a process initiated back in December 2017 when ALDE appointed former Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas to lead the ALDE Manifesto Committee. Today, he said;

I’m very happy and proud of this group effort to agree on a strong liberal vision for the European Union of tomorrow. Liberals were particularly innovative for the drafting of this Manifesto as we organised Forums with politicians and experts all over the EU. This would not have been possible without the hard work of all Manifesto Committee members.

ALDE Party President Hans van Baalen added;

We now have the ideas for our Campaign Team to defend for a stronger and better EU!

At this Congress, liberals also agreed to task the ALDE Party President to – in consultation with the Prime Ministers and Party leaders – suggest a team of liberal leaders for the campaign. The Campaign Team will be endorsed at an electoral congress to be held in Berlin in early 2019.

Responding to reports that NHS trusts have been warned about food shortages in the event of no deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: