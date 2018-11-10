Mark Valladares

Today’s press releases – 10 November 2018

By | Sat 10th November 2018 - 8:15 pm

Never let it be said that we at Liberal Democrat Voice ignore the wishes of our readers. Yesterday, Tony H. suggested that I include a list of the press release headlines at the beginning of the article. It seemed like a good idea to me, so I’ll model this today…

In other news, I’m expanding the range of press releases we publish, including those from the ALDE Party, as you may find them of interest.

  • European liberals adopt manifesto for the 2019 elections
  • No deal Brexit could lead to food shortages in hospitals

European liberals adopt manifesto for the 2019 elections

After a very successful three-day Congress in Madrid, more than one thousand delegates from all over Europe adopted the Liberal Manifesto for the 2019 elections.

This is the result of a process initiated back in December 2017 when ALDE appointed former Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas to lead the ALDE Manifesto Committee. Today, he said;

I’m very happy and proud of this group effort to agree on a strong liberal vision for the European Union of tomorrow. Liberals were particularly innovative for the drafting of this Manifesto as we organised Forums with politicians and experts all over the EU.

This would not have been possible without the hard work of all Manifesto Committee members.

ALDE Party President Hans van Baalen added;

We now have the ideas for our Campaign Team to defend for a stronger and better EU!

At this Congress, liberals also agreed to task the ALDE Party President to – in consultation with the Prime Ministers and Party leaders – suggest a team of liberal leaders for the campaign. The Campaign Team will be endorsed at an electoral congress to be held in Berlin in early 2019.

No deal Brexit could lead to food shortages in hospitals

Responding to reports that NHS trusts have been warned about food shortages in the event of no deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Yesterday the Prime Minister lost her Rail Minister over Brexit, and today it is confirmed that all NHS trusts have been warned about food shortages in the event of crashing out of the EU.

The idea that hospitals could be in a situation in which they can no longer guarantee food to vulnerable and ill people is diabolical and brought on only by the carelessness of the Conservatives.

The Prime Minister must listen to Liberal Democrats, now joined by several former ministers and Labour MPs and offer the people a final say and option to remain so that we can get out of this terrible Tory Brexit mess.

