WATCH: Vince Cable tell Europe’s Liberals that Brexit can be reversed

Here’s Vince Cable’s speech to the ALDE Congress in Madrid.

The text follows:

Friends, this is my first opportunity to speak at ALDE, an organisation which we firmly support. My main, simple, message is that, while we may not be involved in the EU elections, because of Brexit, the Lib Dems remain strongly committed to the European Project: to the European Union.

Many of you are no doubt sick of Brexit, which has been a big distraction from the many pressing challenges which European countries need to address. I would, however, stress that Brexit is not yet a done deal. It is not inevitable.

We expect the Prime Minister to report a deal – a Withdrawal Agreement – in the next few weeks. Details are being assiduously leaked into the media. What is much less certain is that Parliament will accept what she comes up with.

My party – your voice in the UK – is, with support from a growing number of MPs in other parties, pressing for a People’s Vote: a confirmatory referendum, on the deal, with the option to remain in the EU. And it is not too late to bring it about.

You may not be aware of the shift in British public opinion. A large majority – about 80% – believe that the government has handled the negotiations badly, and more people blame the UK government than blame the EU for the problems that have arisen.

Many recognise that the big issues – like the Irish border, the customs arrangements, and the complex issues around a new trading arrangement – were scarcely discussed in the 2016 referendum.

There is now a clear majority who wish to Remain and an overwhelming majority amongst young people. A poll in the last fortnight – of a huge sample of 20,000 – showed Remain now has an 8 point lead over Leave.

That is why the campaign for a People’s Vote is so important and you will have seen evidence of the groundswell of support in the mass march of 700,000 people a few weeks ago. Among the wider public, 40% actively support the idea of a referendum on the deal; and 60% are open to the idea. Brexit can be reversed.

In our anti-Brexit campaigning, Liberal Democrats have given particular priority to the rights of three million Europeans living in Britain and the 1.5 million British expatriates living on the continent.

Even if the Withdrawal Agreement provides for ‘settled status’, the details are sketchy, the process unnecessarily complex, and the right to stay is fundamentally eroded by the fact EU citizens will have to pay fees to retain their residency rights. We will continue to fight for the rights of all European citizens, and hope you will urge your diasporas living in the UK to join and work with the Lib Dems in that fight.

Finally, I want to report to you that as a party we are in the process of transforming our party into a broader movement for liberal democracy in the UK. Building on the model successfully established in France and more recently by Ciudadanos in Spain, we aspire to hand political power to hundreds of thousands of people who join us as supporters. In so doing, we hope to build on the momentum we have created against Brexit, and help repair the broken democracy which led us to this point.

At this critical point in European and in British history, I ask that you keep faith with liberalism in Britain. That you keep faith with the strong forces in the United Kingdom who continue to see our future as European. And that, with us, you stand with the millions of British people who say democracies can change their minds, and that Brexit must be stopped.