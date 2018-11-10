Celia Thomas

Baroness Celia Thomas writes….The disabled man in the airport

By | Sat 10th November 2018 - 8:55 am

A few days ago, it was reported that last year a paraplegic athlete, Justin Levene, shuffled through Luton Airport on his bottom because his own self-propelled wheelchair was stuck on the plane. He didn’t want to accept Luton Airport’s offer of a different non-self-propelled wheelchair, not least because of the danger of pressure sores, but also the indignity of losing his independence that had been so hard-won.

I have seen various accusations; that it was churlish, offensive, arrogant, publicity seeking – the list goes on.  However others, notably disabled people themselves, have applauded him for drawing attention to the difficulties people with disabilities face if they travel, particularly the inadequate facilities at airports. Some people have accused him of making a fuss but, until you have experienced how little people seem to consider accessibility issues, making a fuss often becomes the only thing you can do to ensure people take notice. The news coverage of Justin Levene is case in point.

This comes at the end of a week when I attended a meeting about disabled access and inclusion, with two Ministers, civil servants and disabled Peers. We were told about the new cross-departmental committee on disability, and its consultation with the Disability Charities Committee – a group I’d barely heard of.  After a bit, one of the Government-supporting Peers let fly.  He told about attending a VIP dinner at a high-end hotel in central London, only to discover that there was no accessible toilet there, but that he could be led to a bedroom some way away which had an accessible bathroom attached to it. He said he felt worthless and demeaned by that, and made sure he was dehydrated.

His point was that disabled access needs to be taken much more seriously, and can’t just rely on “goodwill” and pockets of good practice here and there to make life better for disabled people.  My other disabled colleague and I spoke about the stalling of the whole independent living agenda – accessible housing, transport, enough personal care assistants, employment etc. which is now in danger of going backwards. The answer, surely, is not to encourage us to go to court to fight for our right to live independently, a  right only afforded to those with the money and personal wherewithal to go to court. Access to justice is getting harder for disabled people, not easier, even if we do have nondiscrimination legislation.

What did the Government-supporting Peer make of this?  He reckoned that if access everywhere was much better, and seen to be better, then the rest would fall into place.  I am not nearly so sanguine, but I take his point.  The optics of disability are very important.   The man shuffling along on his bottom in  Luton Airport has done us all a huge favour.

* Celia Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 10th Nov '18 - 11:25am

    Going to a Liberal International event in Iceland campaigner Enid Lakeman used a wheelchair provided by the airport. Returning on a Sunday the ‘plane was late landing creating a risk that passengers would miss their last train, under-ground or over-ground.
    She was as vocal as anyone who knew her would understand.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 10th Nov - 12:02pm
    Nvelope2003 The "night" of fun lasted four nights, spread across several boroughs and caused over £50 million in damage and then spread to other cities....
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 10th Nov - 11:25am
    Going to a Liberal International event in Iceland campaigner Enid Lakeman used a wheelchair provided by the airport. Returning on a Sunday the 'plane was...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 10th Nov - 11:23am
    Adam: HST is needed and wanted and would be very useful with the correct route but it costs too much like the rest of the...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 10th Nov - 11:11am
    Katharine Pindar: It is possible that Brexit will not happen now but we will not be thanked for it, any more than we would be...
  • User AvatarMartin 10th Nov - 11:03am
    David Raw: Concerning your prognosis of a total wipe out. It is not too difficult to assess, first you have to look at the activity...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th Nov - 9:21am
    Look up, chaps! Far from the Lib Dems having served their purpose, nvelope, we have led the movement that is now galloping forward for another...