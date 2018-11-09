9 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Mark Valladares

Today’s press releases are running on Spanish time today, which perhaps explains why I’ve missed my usual pre-midnight slot. Regardless, do enjoy today’s press releases…

Another Johnson joins the campaign for a People’s Vote

Responding as Jo Johnson resigns from the Government to campaign for a People’s Vote Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, said:

We warmly welcome Jo Johnson’s support of the campaign to give the people the final say on the deal and a chance to exit from Brexit.

This is a fascinating situation in which Jo and his sister are united in opposing their brother Boris and his Brexit plans.

Meanwhile today the DUP have aired their concerns over the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans. Theresa May is caught between a rock and a hard place.

Davey: Detention should be a last resort

Responding as the Government announces that it will close Campsfield House immigration detention centre, Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Locking vulnerable people up – often for months on end – without giving them any idea when they’ll be released is clearly inhumane. It’s also expensive and unnecessary.

It’s good to see that the Government is slowly recognising the need to detain fewer vulnerable people, but closing down one detention centre while keeping thousands of people locked up isn’t nearly enough.

Liberal Democrats demand better. We are calling on the Government to close eight detention centres rather than just one, and make much greater use community-based alternatives to detention. That would save around £100 million that could be re-invested in an accountable Border Force and fixing the broken immigration system.

Cable: ‘Brexit can be reversed’

This afternoon, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable delivered a keynote speech to the ALDE conference in Madrid, telling the delegates ‘Brexit can be reversed’.

Speaking to ALDE delegates, Cable described the ‘large majority – about 80% – who believe that the Conservative government has handled the negotiations badly’ and the 700,000 who marched for a People’s Vote, as evidence that ‘Brexit can be reversed’.

He also urged liberals and democrats from across Europe to continue calling for citizens’ rights to be protected and ‘to work with the Lib Dems in that fight’.

Vince Cable said:

At this critical point not just in our history but in that of Europe, what I ask is that you keep faith with liberalism in Britain. That you keep faith with the strong forces in the UK which continue to see our future as a European country. And that, with us, you stand with the millions of British people who say democracies can change their minds, and that Brexit must be stopped.

One Comment

  • TonyH 10th Nov '18 - 12:53am

    Mark – thanks for posting these press releases. It’s a good idea. But can I make a small suggestion? If there’s more than one release per day, why not post the headlines first at the top of your article, and then post the full press releases underneath? The way you do it at the moment means we only see one and don’t know if there are others unless we open the article. Putting the headlines at the top would let us see at a glance what all the day’s releases were. Just a thought. But thanks again for doing it.

