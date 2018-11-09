ALDC by-election report – 8 November 2018

There were four seats up for grabs this week in what was a tricky week for the party. Lib Dem candidates stood in all four elections however faced some tough tests in relatively safe seats. We’d like to thank our candidates Nigel Bakhai, Lesley Rideout, Christopher Styles-Power and Robert Thurston for all their hard work campaigning and for representing the party in some difficult battles.
Ealing LB, Dormers Wells
Lab 1868 [72.1%; +2.9%]
Con 429 [16.6%; +0.7%]
LD Nigel Bakhai 188 [7.3%; +2.7%]
Green 106 [4.1%; -3.2%]
Turnout 26%
Lab Hold
Percentage change from 2018
Harlow DC, Bush Fair
Labour 543 [45.0%; +0.0%]
Con 460 [38.1%; -0.8%]
UKIP 103 [8.5%; -2.5%]
Harlow Alliance 63 [5.2%; +5.2%]
LD Lesley Rideout 39 [3.2%; -1.8%]
Turnout 21.77%
Lab Hold
Percentage change from 2018
Torridge DC, Holsworthy
Conservative 698 [56.4%; +11.5%]
Ind 314 [25.4%; +25.4%]
LD Christopher Styles-Power 151 [12.2%; -5.3%]
Lab 75 [6.1%; +6.1%]
Turnout 35.04%
Con Hold
Percentage change from 2015
Harlow BC, Nettleswell
Labour 497 [50.2%; -0.7%]
Con 254 [25.6%; -13.0%]
Harlow Alliance 99 [10.0%; +10.0%]
UKIP 98 [9.9%; +3.6%]
LD Robert Thurston 43 [4.3%; +0.2%]
Turnout 18.1%
Lab Hold
Percentage change from 2015
Next week we have another four by-elections, with Jane Hanna running to defend Grove & Wantage in Oxfordshire CC, and candidates hoping to make gains in East Retford West for Bassetlaw DC, Dursley for Stroud DC and Canterbury North for Kent CC.
If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on the forthcoming by-elections section of our website.
Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.
Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!
* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners
Not a good result, but not surprising considering our position in the polls. Is it good advice to stand when you achieve 3.2% of the vote, a drop of 1.8% in a seat we once held?
Two other of these “tricky” seats we once held.
Considering we have a PM who cannot control her cabinet at this critical time and a non leader of the Opposition who will do anything, or nothing, to achieve his dream (nightmare) of Socialist Utopia (hell) why are we not doing any better?
As a party we look boring, we lack the inspiration that has rescued us in the past (Ashdown/Kennedy) and our PR is dire. A third party needs inspiration and noise to get noticed. We have policies and solutions but we cannot put them over and until we sort this out we will continue to get 3.8%, a drop of 1.8%
Our vote share dropped in 3 of the 4 but in each case there was a local independent who didnt stand before. Certainly this week wasnt typical, in general we seem to be doing a little better than we did in May.
Your flag is flagging, Paul.
No work, no votes. Simple as that. The electorate aren’t daft and the clock’s ticking.
Tick tock, tick tock!
@ David Raw : “The clock’s ticking….”
Well there’s a thought.