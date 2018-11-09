ALDC by-election report – 8 November 2018

There were four seats up for grabs this week in what was a tricky week for the party. Lib Dem candidates stood in all four elections however faced some tough tests in relatively safe seats. We’d like to thank our candidates Nigel Bakhai, Lesley Rideout, Christopher Styles-Power and Robert Thurston for all their hard work campaigning and for representing the party in some difficult battles.

Ealing LB, Dormers Wells

Lab 1868 [72.1%; +2.9%]

Con 429 [16.6%; +0.7%]

LD Nigel Bakhai 188 [7.3%; +2.7%]

Green 106 [4.1%; -3.2%]

Turnout 26%

Lab Hold

Percentage change from 2018

Harlow DC, Bush Fair

Labour 543 [45.0%; +0.0%]

Con 460 [38.1%; -0.8%]

UKIP 103 [8.5%; -2.5%]

Harlow Alliance 63 [5.2%; +5.2%]

LD Lesley Rideout 39 [3.2%; -1.8%]

Turnout 21.77%

Lab Hold

Percentage change from 2018

Torridge DC, Holsworthy

Conservative 698 [56.4%; +11.5%]

Ind 314 [25.4%; +25.4%]

LD Christopher Styles-Power 151 [12.2%; -5.3%]

Lab 75 [6.1%; +6.1%]

Turnout 35.04%

Con Hold

Percentage change from 2015

Harlow BC, Nettleswell

Labour 497 [50.2%; -0.7%]

Con 254 [25.6%; -13.0%]

Harlow Alliance 99 [10.0%; +10.0%]

UKIP 98 [9.9%; +3.6%]

LD Robert Thurston 43 [4.3%; +0.2%]

Turnout 18.1%

Lab Hold

Percentage change from 2015

Next week we have another four by-elections, with Jane Hanna running to defend Grove & Wantage in Oxfordshire CC, and candidates hoping to make gains in East Retford West for Bassetlaw DC, Dursley for Stroud DC and Canterbury North for Kent CC.

Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!

