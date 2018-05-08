Tom Brake: Trump “reckless and short-sighted” on Iran nuclear deal

Even Boris Johnson can see the sense in sticking with the Iran nuclear deal.
Unfortunately, his tv diplomacy over the weekend seems to have come to nought as Trump has decided to withdraw the US from it. This news is not going to come as the biggest surprise we’ve ever had but it still makes the world just a bit more unstable.
Tom Brake called the decision short-sighted and reckless, and looks to the EU for leadership, saying:
Trump’s decision to scrap US participation in the Iran nuclear deal is reckless and short-sighted. The deal is far from perfect, but it is better to work with partners to make changes than to pull out altogether and risk heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Trump’s careless actions serve as another reminder of the enormous value of our EU partners. Iran has signalled that it is willing to consider upholding its end of the nuclear deal if other partners remain party to the agreement.
Boris Johnson’s attempts to reason with Trump fell on deaf ears, but together with our EU partners it is possible that the Iran nuclear deal can be upheld and an escalation in tensions can be avoided.
King Henry II’s comment about Thomas Beckett comes to mind. Unfortunately Trump still has at least two years to go.
A “decayed and rotten” president bent on stirring up conflict. Why are we having him in this country, he has insulted Boris along with all senior EU politicians?