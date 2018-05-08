The Voice

Tom Brake: Trump “reckless and short-sighted” on Iran nuclear deal

By | Tue 8th May 2018 - 7:26 pm

Even Boris Johnson can see the sense in sticking with the Iran nuclear deal.

Unfortunately, his tv diplomacy over the weekend seems to have come to nought as Trump has decided to withdraw the US from it. This news is not going to come as the biggest surprise we’ve ever had but it still makes the world just a bit more unstable.

Tom Brake called the decision short-sighted and reckless, and looks to the EU for leadership, saying:

Trump’s decision to scrap US participation in the Iran nuclear deal is reckless and short-sighted. The deal is far from perfect, but it is better to work with partners to make changes than to pull out altogether and risk heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Trump’s careless actions serve as another reminder of the enormous value of our EU partners. Iran has signalled that it is willing to consider upholding its end of the nuclear deal if other partners remain party to the agreement.

Boris Johnson’s attempts to reason with Trump fell on deaf ears, but together with our EU partners it is possible that the Iran nuclear deal can be upheld and an escalation in tensions can be avoided.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 8th May '18 - 7:43pm

    King Henry II’s comment about Thomas Beckett comes to mind. Unfortunately Trump still has at least two years to go.

  • David Becket 8th May '18 - 7:59pm

    A “decayed and rotten” president bent on stirring up conflict. Why are we having him in this country, he has insulted Boris along with all senior EU politicians?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th May - 8:29pm
    @ Katharine, I would say many people in the Labour Party are very liberal, even Lib Demish, in their attitude too. You could recruit people...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 8th May - 8:17pm
    Those criticising the Richmond LibDems for entering into an agreement with the local Greens might like to read this: http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/americas-polarization-has-nothing-to-do-with-ideology/ which discusses Eric Groenendyk's work....
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 8th May - 7:59pm
    A "decayed and rotten" president bent on stirring up conflict. Why are we having him in this country, he has insulted Boris along with all...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 8th May - 7:43pm
    King Henry II’s comment about Thomas Beckett comes to mind. Unfortunately Trump still has at least two years to go.
  • User AvatarNom de Plume 8th May - 7:37pm
    @theakes The Greens are a party with different policies and priorities to the LibDems. Green Party policies appeal to some people more than LibDem policies....
  • User AvatarMichael 1 8th May - 7:37pm
    @David Raw My responsibility to the electorate is to secure Lib Dem government for them at local and national level. I have been involved in...