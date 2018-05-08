Joe Otten

A massive shoutout for Thursday’s winners N-Z

By | Tue 8th May 2018 - 12:20 pm

Part 1 here. The dust has settled from last Thursday, and Liberal Democrats have posted 75 net gains on the day. But a mere number hardly does justice to all the teams behind each result. So here are some shoutouts. In alphabetical order. Well done everyone, brilliant work.

Apologies for any errors – this is coming from local council websites, some of which are easier to use than others. If it isn’t clear which seats are gains are I’ve just given a total, but please shoutout in the comments if you know.

North Hertfordshire +3

6 wins with 3 net gains.

Oxford +1

5 wins with 1 net gain.

Peterborough +1

3 wins with 1 net gain.

Portsmouth +1

4 wins with 1 net gain.

Richmond-upon-Thames +24

39 wins with 24 gains, to take control.

Rushmore +1

Another first Lib Dem on the council. Abul Koher Chowdhury in St Mark’s

Sheffield +3

Mohammed Mahroof in Crookes & Crosspool (Sheffield Hallam)
Gail Smith in Mosborough
Mike Leverey in West Ecclesfield
and 6 holds.

South Cambridgeshire +20

30 wins and 20 notional gains on new boundaries to take control.

St Albans +2

9 wins with 2 net gains.

Stevenage +1

2 wins with 1 net gain.

Sunderland +3

None to defend, all gains.
Andrew Wood in Millfield
Lynn Appleby in Sandhill
George Smith in Pallion

Tandridge +3

4 wins with 3 net gains.

Three Rivers +1

1 gain, to take control.

Tunbridge Wells +1

2 wins with 1 net gain.

Watford +1

9 wins with 1 net gain to retain control.

Welwyn Hatfield +3

6 wins with 3 net gains.

West Oxfordshire +3

4 wins with 3 net gains.

Winchester +2

Margot Power in Alresford and Itchen Valley
Linda Murphy in St Michael
Winchester is now on a knife edge with 22 Lib Dem and 23 Conservative councillors. With elections by thirds, a repeat of these results would see us take control.

Woking +1

3 wins with 1 gain.

Wokingham +2

4 wins with 2 net gains.

Wyre Forest +1

Alan Totty in Offmore & Comberton

Plaudits to you all and hugs to anyone who didn’t quite make it. Roll on next year!

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

3 Comments

  • Tony Dawson 8th May '18 - 3:20pm

    One Labour Councillor defeated in Sandhill ward in Sunderland, Dave Allan, was first elected there in 1983 when I was Chair of the Sunderland Borough Lib Dems. THIRTY FIVE years as a councillor – and pushed out during Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘magnificent’ result 😉 .

  • TonyH 8th May '18 - 3:30pm

    Hi Peter. Many congratulations on your own mayoralty win. Best result of the night. 8=} Tony Hutson

