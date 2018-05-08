A massive shoutout for Thursday’s winners N-Z

Part 1 here. The dust has settled from last Thursday, and Liberal Democrats have posted 75 net gains on the day. But a mere number hardly does justice to all the teams behind each result. So here are some shoutouts. In alphabetical order. Well done everyone, brilliant work.

Apologies for any errors – this is coming from local council websites, some of which are easier to use than others. If it isn’t clear which seats are gains are I’ve just given a total, but please shoutout in the comments if you know.

North Hertfordshire +3

6 wins with 3 net gains.

Oxford +1

5 wins with 1 net gain.



Peterborough +1

3 wins with 1 net gain.

Portsmouth +1

4 wins with 1 net gain.

Richmond-upon-Thames +24

39 wins with 24 gains, to take control.

Rushmore +1

Another first Lib Dem on the council. Abul Koher Chowdhury in St Mark’s

Sheffield +3

Mohammed Mahroof in Crookes & Crosspool (Sheffield Hallam)

Gail Smith in Mosborough

Mike Leverey in West Ecclesfield

and 6 holds.

South Cambridgeshire +20

30 wins and 20 notional gains on new boundaries to take control.

St Albans +2

9 wins with 2 net gains.

Stevenage +1

2 wins with 1 net gain.

Sunderland +3

None to defend, all gains.

Andrew Wood in Millfield

Lynn Appleby in Sandhill

George Smith in Pallion

Pallion (Sunderland) result: LDem: 60.1% (+57.0)

Lab: 29.4% (-18.4)

Con: 7.3% (-7.0)

Grn: 3.1% (-1.7) LDem GAIN. No UKIP (-30.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

Tandridge +3

4 wins with 3 net gains.

Three Rivers +1

1 gain, to take control.

Tunbridge Wells +1

2 wins with 1 net gain.

Watford +1

9 wins with 1 net gain to retain control.

Welwyn Hatfield +3

6 wins with 3 net gains.

West Oxfordshire +3

4 wins with 3 net gains.

Winchester +2

Margot Power in Alresford and Itchen Valley

Linda Murphy in St Michael

Winchester is now on a knife edge with 22 Lib Dem and 23 Conservative councillors. With elections by thirds, a repeat of these results would see us take control.

Woking +1

3 wins with 1 gain.

Wokingham +2

4 wins with 2 net gains.

Wyre Forest +1

Alan Totty in Offmore & Comberton

Plaudits to you all and hugs to anyone who didn’t quite make it. Roll on next year!

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.