A massive shoutout for Thursday’s winners A-M

The dust has settled from last Thursday, and Liberal Democrats have posted 75 net gains on the day. But a mere number hardly does justice to all the teams behind each result. So here are some shoutouts. In alphabetical order. Well done everyone, brilliant work.

Apologies for any errors – this is coming from local council websites, some of which are easier to use than others. If it isn’t clear which seats are gains are I’ve just given a total, but please shoutout in the comments if you know.

Barnsley +1

The marvellous Hannah Kitching becomes the first Liberal Democrat on Barnsley council for a decade. To win from a standing start to win with a majority of 778 is remarkable. I confess to helping. Hannah also polled a creditable 10.6% in the south yorkshire mayoral election on the same day, beating my 10.05% in the Police Commissioner election of 2016.

Bolton +1

David Wilkinson in Westhoughton South

Calderdale +1

The Calderdale website is not showing swings/gains, so this could be Amanda Parsons-Hulse in Warley or Marilyn Greenwood in Greetland and Stainland. (The other will be a hold.)

Cambridge +1

5 wins with 1 net gain.

Camden +2

3 wins with 2 net gains.

Cheltenham +3

17 wins with 3 net gains.

Cherwell +1

Somebody is the first Lib Dem councillor on Cherwell. Well done. Unfortunately the council website is only publishing one ward result.

Elmbridge +1

3 wins with 1 net gain.

Gosport +4

9 wins with 4 net gains. There are 20 wards here altogether, so this looks like a prospect for taking control before long.

Haringey +6

15 wins with 6 net gains. (7 according to the Guardian).

Huntingdonshire +1

7 wins with 1 net gain on new boundaries.

Hull +9

24 wins with 9 notional net gains (7 actual) on new boundaries. A phenomenal result. So embarrassing to the Labour Council they don’t appear to have published it on the website.

Kingston upon Thames +21

39 wins with 21 net gains, as mentioned earlier.

Liverpool +3

Carole Mary Storey in Childwall, Liz Makinson in Church and Kris Brown in Woolton

Manchester +1

Again not apparent on the website, but it was Didsbury West and Richard Kilpatrick.

Merton +5

6 wins with 5 net gains.

Mole Valley +2

6 wins with 2 net gains, taking the council from Con to NOC.

Standing ovations to all the candidates and teams behind these results and commiserations to all those who worked just as hard and fell short, you did us proud too.

The rest of the alphabet will follow shortly. Do fill in the blanks.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

