+++Lib Dems gain control of Kingston!

As intimated in my earlier post, it has now been confirmed that the Lib Dems have taken control of Kingston from the Tories – we won 39 seats to their 9!



The Lib Dem pacman just ate the Tory vote in Kingston. https://t.co/3nehLipcHv pic.twitter.com/97vT8qDbCz — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 4, 2018

Liberal Democrats take Kingston upon Thames from Conservatives. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 4, 2018



As we reported earlier, we have also taken control of Three Rivers, South Cambridgeshire and Richmond.

(This has been repeated due to an earlier tweeting snafu while walking the dog!)

