+++Lib Dems gain control of Kingston!

As intimated in my earlier post, it has now been confirmed that the Lib Dems have taken control of Kingston from the Tories – we won 39 seats to their 9!
The Lib Dem pacman just ate the Tory vote in Kingston. https://t.co/3nehLipcHv pic.twitter.com/97vT8qDbCz
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 4, 2018
Liberal Democrats take Kingston upon Thames from Conservatives.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 4, 2018
As we reported earlier, we have also taken control of Three Rivers, South Cambridgeshire and Richmond.
(This has been repeated due to an earlier tweeting snafu while walking the dog!)
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Excellent result, congratulations to each and everyone involved, throughout the country we need to see ourselves as a mainstream party of the radical centre and moderate centre left, this country needs it and us !!!
Our score is now better than any other party according to the BBC
Councils overall: LD +4, Labour -1, Cons +2
Councillors: LD +75, Lab +55, Cons -26
Not a bad day all told.