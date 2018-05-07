Embracing Diversity

In September 2017 I wrote an article for Libdemvoice called Time to Stand and Stare. The basic message of my piece was that it is important to take time for quiet contemplation to ensure the action we do then take is well considered and hopefully therefore more effective.

This approach is well summed up by this quote from the Quaker John Wilhelm Rowntree (1868 – 1905);

In the noisy rush of modern life we need periods of quiet when the soul may feed in peace on that which shall nourish it for action

It was Wilhelm’s inspiration that was behind the founding of the Quaker Adult Learning Centre, Woodbrooke, in Birmingham. It was while staying at Woodbrooke fairly recently that I came across this quote.

Under the aegis of the Liberal Democrat Christian Fellowship and in consultation with the Conference Committee I am organising morning Prayer and Meditation sessions in a variety of secular and religious traditions at our Autumn Conference, 15th to 18th September 2018, in Brighton. The approach I advocate in my original article will thus be represented at Conference; taking things a bit further. I am a Quaker and also a Buddhist and have the attitude that this is the right path for me but I recognise there are many ways of connecting with goodness hence these sessions are in a variety of secular and religious traditions. Such an approach is, of course, completely in keeping with Liberal Democracy.

We will have the conference room we have been allocated from 8am to 9am each morning with the actual Prayer and Meditation session running from 8.15 to 8.45am. The programme so far is below. You’ll see we need a further two people to lead sessions. If you have the experience to do this do get in touch with me. Many thanks.

Saturday

Humanism using Quaker methods

Facilitator Jane Reed

Humanist Reading: Toby Keynes, Chair of Humanist and Secular Liberal Democrats

Sunday

Muslim or other religious tradition

Facilitator Jane Reed

If you have the experience to lead this session do get in touch with Jane

Monday

Mindfulness or other secular tradition

Facilitator Jane Reed

If you have the experience to lead this session do get in touch with Jane

Tuesday

Christian Tradition

Facilitator Jane Reed

Session led by Elizabeth Jewkes, Chair of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum

You can contact me on [email protected]

* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York