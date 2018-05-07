Embracing Diversity

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
In September 2017 I wrote an article for Libdemvoice called Time to Stand and Stare. The basic message of my piece was that it is important to take time for quiet contemplation to ensure the action we do then take is well considered and hopefully therefore more effective.
This approach is well summed up by this quote from the Quaker John Wilhelm Rowntree (1868 – 1905);
In the noisy rush of modern life we need periods of quiet when the soul may feed in peace on that which shall nourish it for action
It was Wilhelm’s inspiration that was behind the founding of the Quaker Adult Learning Centre, Woodbrooke, in Birmingham. It was while staying at Woodbrooke fairly recently that I came across this quote.
Under the aegis of the Liberal Democrat Christian Fellowship and in consultation with the Conference Committee I am organising morning Prayer and Meditation sessions in a variety of secular and religious traditions at our Autumn Conference, 15th to 18th September 2018, in Brighton. The approach I advocate in my original article will thus be represented at Conference; taking things a bit further. I am a Quaker and also a Buddhist and have the attitude that this is the right path for me but I recognise there are many ways of connecting with goodness hence these sessions are in a variety of secular and religious traditions. Such an approach is, of course, completely in keeping with Liberal Democracy.
We will have the conference room we have been allocated from 8am to 9am each morning with the actual Prayer and Meditation session running from 8.15 to 8.45am. The programme so far is below. You’ll see we need a further two people to lead sessions. If you have the experience to do this do get in touch with me. Many thanks.
Saturday
Humanism using Quaker methods
Facilitator Jane Reed
Humanist Reading: Toby Keynes, Chair of Humanist and Secular Liberal Democrats
Sunday
Muslim or other religious tradition
Facilitator Jane Reed
If you have the experience to lead this session do get in touch with Jane
Monday
Mindfulness or other secular tradition
Facilitator Jane Reed
If you have the experience to lead this session do get in touch with Jane
Tuesday
Christian Tradition
Facilitator Jane Reed
Session led by Elizabeth Jewkes, Chair of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum
You can contact me on [email protected]
* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York