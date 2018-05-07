Richmond shows progressive alliances do work

Buried amid the dramatic and highly welcome headline of the Liberal Democrat landslide on Richmond-upon-Thames Council was a rather overlooked factor that, when progressive alliances are done properly and sensitively, they can work and be a great asset to the party.
In 2014 the Conservatives won thirty-nine of Richmond’s fifty-four councillors. This time we won thirty-nine but, while we picked up the other fifteen councillors four years ago, this time the Tories only got eleven, with the other four going to the Greens. And those four Greens are in part a Liberal Democrat success.
Richmond is made up of eighteen three-member wards. In twelve of them, the Liberal Democrats fielded three candidates and the Greens none, but in the six where the Greens put up a solitary candidate, we only put up two. This was in part a thank you for the Greens standing aside in both the Richmond Park by-election of December 2016, and in both Richmond Park and Twickenham constituencies in the 2017 general election, decisions that meant we won two of those three polls. But it was also an exercise in overt cooperation between two political parties.
It could have gone badly wrong. Our decision not to stand a third candidate in six wards could have cost us six councillors, or even twelve if a Conservative had won the third seats because Liberal Democrat voters weren’t willing to vote Green. That’s why the campaign was so important it wasn’t just about making our presence and values felt, but about letting people know that they had three votes, and we were encouraging them to use their third for the Greens.
This was therefore more than just a tacit pact in which the two parties operated very independently but didn’t stand a full slate of candidates - this was genuine cooperation. There was joint literature (alongside single-party literature), a cooperative canvassing script in which Liberal Democrat canvassers asked receptive residents to use their third vote for the Green candidate, and joint campaigning sessions involving people of both parties wearing each other’s rosettes and stickers pointing out that voters might want to support inter-party cooperation even if their hearts weren’t beating to a Liberal Democrat or Green pulse. Canvassers were genuinely campaigning for two parties, a novelty in British politics.
The results make interesting and optimistic reading. The Greens had hoped to get one councillor elected: Andrée Frieze, their parliamentary candidate who stood aside to give Sarah Olney a clear run in the Richmond Park by-election. But she was one of four Greens elected. All four finished third in their wards behind two Lib Dems, which suggests there were a few Lib Dem voters who didnt want to use their third cross for the Green. But they were outweighed by the many who were happy to buy into
the Green deal (as it became known in canvass groups). And with Richmond’s Greens putting all their campaigning efforts into two wards, they now have two councillors who were elected pretty much entirely off the back of Liberal Democrat efforts.
As such, it would be easy to say the Greens got the better deal, but we got something massive too: Vince! The whole raison d’être of the deal was conceived in 2016 and 2017 so Green votes didn’t scupper Liberal Democrat chances in two winnable
parliamentary seats. The Greens stood aside, but they wanted something in return - now they clearly have it, and so do we in the form of our party leader and major asset back in Parliament.
It wont be possible to replicate the Richmond model everywhere. But in places like Richmond, where there are a number of two- and three-member wards, and where both Liberal Democrats and Greens are strong, failure to cooperate is likely to let the Tories through.
We must also be clear that it wasn’t the Green deal that won the party Richmond council. That was an astonishing achievement that would have happened even without cooperation with the Greens, and it’s reassuring that both parties are edging towards not having a coalition, with the Liberal Democrats governing alone, albeit in constructive dialogue with the Greens. But given how long and slow the road back from our pre-2015 position is proving to be, first-past-the-post means we must use opportunities to work with like-minded parties. And Richmond has shown that they can bear fruit.
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
Vince’s majority was so large that it’s evident the Greens standing aside was not a remote factor in his success
Are the Greens that strong in Richmond?
The question that occurs to me is: How many Lib Dems were elected because of the Greens?
For example, in Mortlake and Barnes a LibDem won the third seat by one vote. I presume that if there had there been a Green candidate in that ward the Conservative would have won that seat instead.
So if 4 Lib Dems won their seats because of the pact, then the NET effect was that 4 Green seats were won at the expense of the Conservatives.
Looks like we are moving to a two season Britain (winter/summer), almost too hot to walk ten miles today down on the South Coast… Green Democrat Party could catch the mood!
Without the pact we would be up between 1 and 6 net. The long term question will be what damage has been don’t to the squeeze message. The labour party was elimated or kept out of the three SW London councils – why let in the Greens?
This alliance helped the Greens and didn’t really help us. Do you really think they’ll stand down now in Parliamentarh seats where they have councillors? There is a good chance we will have screwed over our chances long term in at least one of these wards.
The Greens have never had particular strength in Richmond, we have let them into the council to no particular benefit for us. It is clear that a large chunk of our voters refused to vote for a Green candidate, thus artificially inflating the Conservative vote.
It is probable we might not have taken councillors in East Sheen, Mortlake or Hampton North, but there is a decent chance we might have taken more in South Richmond (not to mention having Lib Dem’s rather than Greens in the four wards they were elected in!).
In a closer race, we would have ceded control of the council to the Conservatives due to how far behind us the Greens ran. This experiment was a failure not a success – our brilliant performance versus the Tories just disguised that.
You will need to be very careful. You have gifted the Greens – a declining force according to the opinion polls – 4 seats, so you need to get the relationship right going forward. An LD administration with ongoing constructive dialogue sounds right.
The innovative and thoughtful cross party working that the Richmond local party and Greens have engaged in has worked well and may help create conditions for more sensible and beneficial cross party working elsewhere, especially in key seats. We have honed our campaigning abilities in the past by sharing best practice. The Richmond local party and Greens should be congratulated, and we should look at what they are achieving and consider where it might be replicated. Thank you!
I’m afraid I don’t get it when people criticise the Greens. It could well be argued- and I do – that between 2010-15 Caroline Lucas stood for more of the traditional radical Liberal values than our own party leadership did.
@David Raw
No she didn’t. She stood up for radical socialist values (which I appreciate many Liberal Democrat members hold).
But I do value her contribution in Parliament, especially keeping ecological issues on the agenda
I agree with Iain, as above. the Liberal Democrats would have won those four seats anyway, so this represents a loss of four seats for us nationally. Also, once the Greens are allowed to take hold they often undermine you and some propose bizarre and unpopular policies. Some examples of what the Local Green Councillors have done in my area of Brighton:-
– Closed down and sold off cheaply Health and Social Care buildings
– Removed safety Railings and Pelican Crossings at a busy Road Junction despite two-thirds of people opposing it in a consultation and a massive petition against the plans.
– Demolished a Landmark Community Pub (built in Victorian times) without consulting local people. Ironically, that Pub had helped to prevent a controversial road widening scheme in the late 1980’s
– Failed to build Affordable and Social Housing over the period they were in control of the Council.
The Greens and Lucas are full of spin but actually have some very strange policies and can be quite illiberal in their approach. They can have an authoritarian approach to greenism and the local experience shows that they have little respect for the needs of disabled people and older people. Also. little respect for heritage at times.
Perhaps more important than Twickenham was the Greens not standing in Richmond Park in the by-election or in 2017. Their vote was 6% in 2015 – less than our by-election majority and very nearly securing us another MP at the General Election.
It also surely sends the electorate in that area a strong signal about the Liberal Democrats – that we are prepared to be adults and work with other parties and our green and progressive credentials (after the coalition) in area where I suspect that quite a lot of people would have been tempted to vote Green rather than us – both at the General and the local elections – even if the ultimate result was to let in the Tories.
However… we have to be careful in giving other parties a toehold that subsequently lets them grow at our expense – and as is noted there are relatively few areas and circumstances where this might work.
The Greens are a separate Party that stand for something different. Their so-called “green” policies can be quite authoritarian. The “spin” that is put out by the Greens and Lucas in our area is staggering. Ms. Lucas is indeed a Doctor of Spin! Under the “Green” Council administration in Brighton and Hove, the rate of recycling fell to below 25% due to their bizarre policies, which included removing all doorstep recycling collections in many areas. They decided to prioritise the spending of £40Million of Public Money on the i360 Corporate Pod rather than much-needed Affordable and Social Housing. Their build rate for affordable housing was very poor even though we have a severe housing problem in Brighton and Hove. Their record on conserving heritage is not very good. They closed down and sold off Health and Social Care buildings. They have often hampered public transport and caused more congestion/ pollution by narrowing the road space at important junctions. They seem to care little about pedestrian safety since they are so keen on removing Guard Railings and Pelican Crossings, to the detriment of many people including those with health conditions, disabilities and older people…….
@ James Pugh ” No she didn’t.” In your opinion, James.
Forgive me for asking, but I’m curious to know how long you’ve been a party member/supporter.
Iain – I’m frankly astounded you see this as a ‘failure’. I’d say it was a resounding success – without the pact with the Greens, we wouldn’t have won any councillors in Mortlake, East Sheen, or in South Richmond – and that’s just on the Richmond side of the river. We do need to think carefully going forward, but presumably because of this the Greens will be willing to stand aside again at the next general election too, which can only help us.
Just how well we’d have done without the pact with the Greens, I guess we’ll never know now – but to me, this ‘experiment’ was clearly effective.
Do not give the Greens anything, we need them out of the game.
Eeally theakes?
Progressive alliances are not something new. In 1906 the Liberals had a pact with Labour which saw Labour gets 50 plus seats, when otherwise they would have had very few. OK so the Liberal got over 400 seats, but it is arguable that many of those 50 seats would have gone our way as well. Yet by giving Labour a foothold in parliament we laid the foundation for our near destruction in the future.
The problem with ‘progressive’ alliances is that they are often not progressive and almost always give a boost to the smallest party in the deal at the expense of the largest one. The Greens are highly illiberal in their approach to green issues and we have to be very careful when we do deals with them.
It would perhaps have been a more honest headline, ‘ Progressive Alliances CAN work – in very limited circumstances’
Really theakes? Had the Greens not stood down in Westmorland and Lonsdale + OXWAB we prob would not have got Layla Moran elected or our then Leader re-elected to the Commons last June. Can you imagine the negative impact of that on our standing? There are many key seats where building goodwill and cooperating with Greens can help us advance and grow.
We need to be quite clear what we are talking about, if we mean Local agreements with The Greens in England & Wales then say so in the Headline. There are no other possible Progressive Alliances because there are no other Progressive Parties, at least none with significant support.
I would not want to rule out possible National Alliances in future but they would have to be very specific & Short-Term – a 2 Year deal for Electoral Reform, for example.
There are plenty of “Progressives” in Labour but they have no prospect of gaining control of their Party & dont have the guts to break away, not yet at least.