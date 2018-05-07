So, where do the Liberal Democrats go from here?

Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.
These famous words, spoken by former Liberal, Winston Churchill, in 1942 after the second victorious Battle of El Alamein, could very well sum up where the Liberal Democrats find themselves after what many would see as a very satisfactory comeback after a few difficult years. But, as they say, one swallow doesn’t make a summer. There is no guarantee that even moderate success at local elections will translate into success in a General Election. Despite the accusation of being currently a ‘one trick pony’, as Tim Farron, I believe, said, Lib Dems appear like locusts in their ability to survive a nuclear war – in this case a pincer movement between Tory and Labour. However, ironically, even with our defunct voting system and a poll rating of around 16%, which most Liberal parties around the world would die for, the kind of activity in certain parts of the country could produce some surprising results come the next Westminster election (which, given what passes for the present Brexit ‘negotiations’, could be sooner rather than later).
You can and should campaign on refuse collections, potholes etc.; but General Elections need a different hymn sheet. So, do you make the Lib Dems different from Tory and Labour? Here are a few ideas that some may like (and some may deride) and a few do’s and don’t’s.
First a few do’s:
- Be brave. If people want services, they need to be paid for. Don’t try to claim that all can be achieved by just soaking the rich.
- Relax a little. Earnestness can only take you so far.
- Only promise what you can realistically deliver.
- Give credit to your opponents when they have obviously got something right!
Now some don’t’s:
- Don’t relate everything to Brexit. It’s time to move on. The sun WILL rise, even if we do leave the EU.
- Don’t get bogged down by issues that you might consider important; but which rarely impinge on the lives of the majority of people.
- Don’t keep banging on about ‘Liberal Britain’. What most people want is honesty (which would appear to be in short supply amongst politicians these days). As the song goes; “You can’t always get what you want… sometimes you get what you need”.
And now just a few national issues that might just differentiate the Lib Dems from the Tories and Labour at least (in no particular order of priority):
- At least one penny on the Basic Rate of Income Tax, ringfenced for the NHS, until a long term solution to the funding crisis can be found.
- Devolve real power, or at least as much power as currently enjoyed by the other nations of the UK to the English regions.
- Restructure local government in England by replacing the remaining two tier authorities with Unitaries and offering enhanced powers to Town and Parish Councils.
- Tackle local government finance, either by a revaluation of property, creating extra Council Tax bands, or by taking a serious look at LVT, LIT or a combination of all three.
- Work towards a Federal Parliament based at Westminster and replace the House of Lords with a Senate, on the lines of the German Bundesrat, where delegates are nominated by the various British nations/regions, thus avoiding the need for further elections.
- Have another, but this time, SERIOUS look at Proportional Representation in all national, regional and local elections.
- Abolish the charitable status of Public Schools. Give vocational education parity of esteem with academic education.
- Nobody has all the answers. With the nations of the UK are crying out for consensus not idealistic confrontation, it’s surely time for all politicians, both local and national, to grow up and earn the respect many have sadly lost. Equally, is it too much to ask the majority of voters actually to cast their ballot now and then instead of just staying at home and moaning? As Edmund Burke famously said; “ All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”
And, finally….
Pie in the sky? Maybe. I could go on; but, hey, it’s a Bank Holiday, the sun is shining and the garden beckons!
* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.
Despite being such a lengthy piece, not a single syllable, never mind whole word, devoted to the wealth creation to get us out of national bankruptcy.
Innocent Bystander:
Wealth creation? – Don’t relate everything to wealth creation. (How can you be so last Tuesday?) It’s time to move on. The sun WILL rise, even if we don’t produce anything that makes money!
Hi John,
in “some don’ts” you say ” Don’t get bogged down by issues that you might consider important; but which rarely impinge on the lives of the majority of people.
In “national issues that might differentiate us from Tory and Labour”, I’m afraid points 1-7 are precisely the sort of issue that excite Lib Dem activists, but rarely impinge on the everyday lives of the majority of people………
We need to connect to industry and a specific agenda to meet their needs.
@Chris Moore
As they say, if God had been a liberal he wouldn’t have given the Israelites Ten Commandments but rather ten suggestions. My ‘contribution’ to the debate was a ‘nudge’ towards the kind of policies that may not excite those who view politics as slightly sordid, but might understand their validity if clothed in the kind of language they might just understand. As Lord Ashdown famously said: “No taxation without explanation”. One caveat, though. Keep the message short and simple. As David Penhalogan said: “When that leaflet pops through the letterbox and is scrutinised by the occupant, you’ve got eight seconds to get your message across before it ends up in the bin”.
@Innocent Bystander
“Wealth creation?” Look at Point 7. Surely a properly educated and skilled workforce is just as important as an entrepreneur. Let’s hear it for the workers!
My ‘suggestions’ were obviously fairly selective. I could add a few more, like abolishing the right to buy, and buy to rent on new properties, for example; but others may have much better ideas.
Apologies to the family of the late David Penhaligon for spelling his surname incorrectly!
The danger with lists is that you miss something out.
How on earth can you miss out global warming, the most important issue facing the world today?
And then there is the need to tackle poverty, low pay and inequality. And yes lets tax the rich more, the top 1% have more money than they know what to do with, whilst at the other end people do not have enough to feed their children or even themselves.
We should also need to consider that with Trump busy deregulating the banks and building up a whopping budget deficit by cutting taxes for the rich we need to get ready for the next economic downturn having not recovered from the last one 10 years ago.
John, point 7 is one beloved by teachers and college lecturers but it is a self consoling fallacy. The first Industrial Revolution did not begin with George III ordering “skills” to be taught or canals to be dug between random towns. Like it or not (and the political left don’t like it at all) it was an entrepreneurial risk taking elite that came up with new ideas in the hope of becoming filthy rich that created and defined the needs for new skills and infrastructure. This process is well under way in Asia and has all but been extinguished here. They are steadily enjoying the fruits of their enterprise while we determinedly set our course for the poverty from which they are trying so hard to escape.
“Only promise what you can realistically deliver.”
How about saying that the Tories would abolish the Poll Tax, in a bye-election in which the Tories were defending a majority of over 19,000 while hinting that the new Tory Party chairman would lose his parliamentary seat in Bath?
