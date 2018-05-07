Welcome to my day: 7 May 2018 – the future’s bright?

I don’t know about you, but it was nice this week to wake up to a set of election results that didn’t make you think, “Oh no, not again…”. And so, thank you to all of you, whether you won or lost, for doing so much to lift the spirits of Liberal Democrats up and down the country.

Here in the Creetings, we’ve got rogue peacocks, and you’d be amazed just how noisy they can be. Luckily, if all else fails, one of my fellow Parish councillors is a pretty good shot…

And so to today, the five hundred and eighty-ninth anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Orleans by Joan of Arc and the French army. Also on this day, in 1833, Johannes Brahms was born, probably little knowing that he would inspire some Cockney rhyming slang…

It’s a bank holiday today, and the sun’s shining, so it’ll be a relatively quiet day today. John Marriott has some thoughts on how we should move forward from these rather positive results, and you may, or may not, agree with him.

Also, Chris Bowers reports on events in Richmond upon Thames, where an arrangement was entered into between Liberal Democrats and Greens. He explains how it worked and what relevance it might have elsewhere.

Tomorrow sees the sixth and final day of the Report Stage of the European Union Withdrawal Bill, and we’ve already seen plenty of action, with ten Government defeats so far. We might see another major defeat, committing the Government to negotiate continued membership of the European Economic Area, and I’ll be covering that later in the day.

Naturally, if anything else crops up, we’ll try and cover it as best we can, although you’re always welcome to let us have your thoughts if something inspires you to put digits to keyboards.

And so, time to get on, and enjoy your day, wherever you are…